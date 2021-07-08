The curtain rises on Virginia Reps’ first show since the start of the COVID pandemic

After shutting down when the pandemic struck, the Virginia Repertory Theater is poised to break a leg.

The theater company will mark its grand reopening on Friday with Ella and Her Fella Frank, the first show in over a year at the Sara Belle and Neil November Theater downtown.

Until September 12, the show is a musical for two by Randy Strawdermans about an imaginary Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra in Heaven concert with the cast of Richmond Desire Roots and Scott Wichmann.

Raising the curtain means restarting an operation that spans dozens of employees, many of whom had been laid off at the three nonprofit sites.

People are eager to come back and enjoy the live theater, said Phil Whiteway, general manager of Virginia Reps.

Come last March, everything stopped. All the people of the school; about twenty itinerant employees, our 42 full-time employees, about thirty others. Eighty percent of those people have been put on leave, he said. We weren’t on tour, we weren’t presenting as a group. We couldn’t even (hold an interview)… so we just shut down low enough to stop spending on people, which is really hard.

The company has taken in three-quarters of its old staff and is hiring new workers to fill the rest.

Virginia Rep operates three sites. The November Theater at 114 W. Broad St. is the site of most of its productions. The building was constructed in 1911, making it the oldest theater in Virginia, according to Whiteway. It also operates the Childrens Theater at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive and the Hanover Tavern at 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road in Hanover.

The November Theater has a capacity of 550 people, but Whiteway said for the first performances of the season they will space out guests in the auditorium. At the moment, customers can only purchase tickets in groups of two or four.

Another issue Virginia Rep navigated through the pandemic shutdown was how to stay relevant enough that her supporters, donors and fans knew he was still there, Whiteway said.

One response to this was to create virtual versions of one of his oldest programs, which addresses the social issues of young children in public and private schools through performances. The greatest of these performances is Hugs and kisses, which deals with the sexual abuse of children. The typically national tours ended in 2020 when the pandemic began.

Thus, the company filmed digital performances of their school touring productions which they rented out to schools.

It was helpful. It generated quite a bit of revenue and notoriety that didn’t go away as an entity, Whiteway said.

In addition to federal and state financial support, Virginia Rep was able to earn money to restart through private donations. The company normally operates on a budget of around $ 5.8 million, but this season is only running on $ 5.2 million.

I felt like we were going fast but were at about 80% of our level. Hopefully by the fall of next year we’ll get back to around $ 6 million, Whiteway said.

He added that staffing has not been as difficult as he thought, given recent hiring issues seen in other industries. Virginia Rep is always looking to fill positions ranging from Marketing to Construction.

The company also has union labor rules to take into account when it reopens, with COVID security being an ongoing priority. In particular, Virginia Rep is committed to working with the Union des Acteurs et des Régisseurs through the Actors Equity Association.

Now that we are working in COVID, safety and health is a big issue, Whiteway said. We are committed to using these members, some of whom live in Richmond. If you want to use union talents, unions need to make sure your venue meets the need to circulate the air so many times in a scientific way. We all worried about Is this cool? Is it cool enough for a full house? Well, now we’re looking at air quality from a scientific standpoint, Whiteway said.

Virginia Rep enlisted the help of Richmond-based Dominion Service Co. to send reports to union representatives on the theater’s air quality to ensure the safety of its actors, employees and patrons.

Now we know that this virus is not so much about what is on surfaces, but rather what is happening here that is lying around in the air. And if you scream and sing, it’s gonna stay there, Whiteway said. We are safe. We got the green light from the union and our local engineers.

The company also only hires people who can prove they are fully vaccinated, which they say eliminates a lot of potential employees. The alternative is to withdraw from the union relationship. While it is not mandatory to work only with union talent, Whiteway said the company values ​​the safety of its customers and actors and that unions share that mindset.

COVID also played a role in how Virginia Rep chose and scheduled the shows for its reopening.

None of us were really sure how the reinstatement would go, when you were in the planning phase we wanted to do it slowly and carefully. That means looking at small distribution projects, Whiteway said. Ella is a two-man music critic with a seven-member group.

He chose to open with Ella and Her Fella to honor Strawderman.

Strawderman passed away last August, and due to the pandemic, there was no real way to deliver a public tribute, Whiteway said. This production pays homage to Strawderman, who not only designed this play, but also served as artistic director of the Barksdale Theater, predecessor of Virginia Rep.

Virginia Rep plans to do six shows at the November Theater, including Ella and Her Fella Frank. Whiteway said children’s programs and shows at the Hanover Tavern will be cut back.

The idea is to get back to it little by little. Ticket sales have gone very well for Ella. The phones are ringing all the time. We are totally fortunate to have such a strong professional staff who allow us to make all of this happen, Whiteway said.