Amul pays homage to “legendary actor” Dilip Kumar with a topical subject: “Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Haar Andaaz ka Leader” | Bollywood





Amul paid tribute to the late veteran actor Dilip Kumar with a hot topic, featuring the names of some of his films and characters in Hindi. Taking to Instagram, Amul shared the post on Wednesday. The illustration features black and white sketches of the roles Dilip Kumar tried out in some of his films, including Aadmi and Gunga Jumna. Daughter Amul also stars in the skit disguised as one of Dilips’ co-stars and standing next to one of its characters. The photo also has the words “Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Haar Andaaz ka Leader” and “Dilip Kumar 1922-2021” written on it. Amul captioned the post, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to the legendary actor!” Reacting to the post, fans dropped their comments. One fan said: “One of the best … actors in Bollywood. Wil, he will always be remembered.” Another wrote: “Truly the end of an era for Indian cinema”. “RIP Sir, I love you,” commented a third. Dilip Kumar, 98, died Wednesday morning at PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after a long illness. Family friend Faisal Farooqui took to the actors’ Twitter account on Wednesday to announce his death. He was hospitalized last month with episodes of shortness of breath. The actor had suffered from health problems in recent years, including lung disease, and had been in and out of the hospital. He was buried with full state honors at Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai at around 4:45 p.m. in the presence of his family, including the wife of actor Saira Banu. Dilip Kumar was appointed to the Rajya Sabha for a term, received Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan and also served as Sheriff of Mumbai. He also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Prize. He was known to generations of moviegoers as the “King of Tragedy” for his portrayal of sullen and intense romantic characters. Dilip has performed in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas. Also referred to as the Hero of Nehruvian, he made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944. Read also | Priyanka Chopra drools over her husband Nick Jonas in her latest post. See here During his five-decade career, he worked in 60 bizarre films, including titles like Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Ram Aur Shyam in which he starred. Later he got character roles in films like Shakti and Karma. Her last screen appearance was her last Qila in 1998.

