Godzilla vs. Kong: actor Shun Oguri says his ‘heart caught fire’ on Hollywood debut

Hollywood movie Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) finally landed in Japan on July 2. It has been a box office success elsewhere since its release in March 2021, amid the corona pandemic.

The release in Japan was again postponed to May due to emergency measures related to COVID-19.

In this film, Japan’s beloved monster king Godzilla is unleashed halfway around the world. Japanese actor Shun Oguri (38) also made his Hollywood debut. Eyes sparkling, he said his involvement in this film had kindled a new fire in me. Oguri also spoke of his desire to expand his work to the rest of the world.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth in a series of monster movies, starting with GODZILLA (2014), distributed by Warner Brothers (worldwide) and Toho (Japan). This is the third Godzilla film after King of the monsters (2019). In the last adventure, he finally faces King Kong, the king of the Hollywood monsters, but in the process unexpected enemies also appear.

Shun Oguri meets Godzilla and takes aim at the world = Shibuya-ku, Tokyo (photographed by Ken Ishii)

Oguri plays Ren Serizawa, a scientist and son of Dr. Ishiro Serizawa, played by Ken Watanabe (61), who has appeared in two previous films as a scientist and ally of Godzilla.

What is the goal of Rens? The 6ft (184cm) tall Oguri ranks well among other Hollywood actors.

This is his first Hollywood appearance, and it was filmed in Australia in March 2019.

Wow, that was great, Oguri commented. The cost of production was considerably different in magnitude from that of Japanese films. Oguri was overwhelmed and excited every day. “I was a kid who loved Hollywood movies, so it was a dream to appear in a Hollywood movie,” he said.

There were also trials. On the one hand, the best Japanese actors are unknown in Hollywood. “You are a shooting team, aren’t you? A co-star even asked him.

Then the struggle with English. “Sorry, Shun, you have to start over, he was told over and over. His pronunciation of ‘Salmon’ was strange, they said, and he was forced to redo the scene 300 times.

But, he told himself, it was a good experience overall. “A new fire has kindled in me. Even though this time it’s a one-time test, it’s an unforgettable experience. I will definitely try to do it again on the international stage again.

Immediately after the Godzilla movie ended in July 2019, Oguri lived in the United States for a year to seriously study English.

He has a few role models to follow. Actors like Hiroyuki Sanada (60 years old) and Tadanobu Asano (47 years old), active on the international scene. “(Ken) Watanabe was 42 when he got the part in The last samuraI. I want to be on the starting line in about three years, Oguri said, looking at his predecessors to set his goals.

Back home, he’s busy. He finished filming Nihon Chinbotsu – Kibou No Hito (The Sinking of Japan – Person of Hope), a TBS TV series, which is slated to be televised from October. He will also appear in next year’s NHK. taiga drama, an annual historic one-year television drama series. The 2022 taiga the drama is called “Kamakura-den no 13 Nin” (The 13 People of Kamakura-den). Perhaps by taking the reins of the Kamakura Shogunate, Shun Oguri will now target the world.

In Godzilla vs. Kong a company that seeks to investigate the unknown energy of the world beneath Earth chooses King Kong for the project and transports the creature to the entrance to the South Pole. However, Godzilla appears under the sea, blocking Kong’s path.

The last film is directed by Adam Wingard. There is no human drama this time around, as the goal is to overwhelm the audience with the massive clash between the two monstrous titans.

A look back at Godzilla, from the original Godzilla movie.

Godzilla vs. Kong aired nationwide at TOHO Hibiya Cinemas in Tokyo and TOHO Umeda Cinemas in Osaka from July 2. The film lasts one hour and 54 minutes.

(Lily The Sankei Shimbun report on the film in Japanese, on this link.)

Author: Ken Ishii