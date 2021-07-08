Entertainment
Buffalo QB Star Josh Allen Kicks Off Second Edition Joshs Jaqs With PLB Sports & Entertainment | Sports
PITTSBURGH Pro Bowl Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen has teamed up with PLB Sports & Entertainment, the creators of Flutie Flakes, to launch the second edition of Joshs Jaqs, a frosted red and blue fruit roll profile.
The second edition of the cereal named after Allen will feature a new collectible box design and will be available online at PLBSE.com and locally in Wegman’s and Tops Markets in fall 2021.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of cereals will once again benefit the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo. In its first year, Joshs Jaqs sales provided thousands of dollars in donations to the hospital.
It’s very surreal having your own cereal, Allen said. It’s something you always dream of when you grow up seeing athletes on other cereal boxes and Olympic champions, gold medalists from the United States. It’s a very humbling experience, and having my own cereal box with two different editions is just great.
The second edition box features a Buffalo red color and word search. Additionally, the box will include a QR code where fans and collectors can scan and donate directly to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Featured on the donations page is a special Josh Allen-inspired $ 17.00 donation button.
We are very grateful to Josh for his continued support of the children and families we care for, said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, President of John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital. Community donations have such an impact on the care we provide to children in Western New York State, so we really appreciate initiatives like this.
The cereal is produced in partnership with PLB Sports and Entertainment.
Joshs Jaqs’ second edition is the 5th product announcement for a cereal program in 2021 following the programs of Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb, DeAndre Hopkins and Eddie Jackson. For over 30 years, PLBSE has created unique brands and lines for athletes and artists such as Patrick Mahomes Magic Crunch, Doug Fluties Flutie Flakes, Josh Allens Josh Jaqs, Barstool Sports Pardon My Flakes and many more.
PLB Sports and Entertainment is excited to be working with Josh Allen and John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital for the second edition of Joshs Jaqs coming this fall, said Kara Sayers, Head of Social Media and Digital Marketing for PLBSE. Josh has been an absolute pleasure to work with, and being able to see the impact he has on the community and the Oishei Children’s Hospital is incredible. We can’t wait to see the response from Buffalo fans this season!
After being selected seventh overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the University of Wyoming Buffalo Bills, Allen quickly established himself as one of the league’s young superstars. He led the Bills to the AFC Championship game last season and won a Pro Bowl selection.
Allen finished second in the NFL MVP after setting team records for: touchdown passes in a season, total number of touchdowns in a season, and completion percentage in a season .
Last season, Allen was 396 of 572 in the air (69.2 completion percentage) for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. Allen also ran 102 times for 421 yards (4.1 forward) and eight touchdowns; he also added a 12-yard touchdown.
The Bills open the preseason in Detroit on August 13, while they open the 2021 regular season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12 at 1 p.m. ET.
PLB Sports and Entertainment has created unique brands for athletes and artists for over 30 years. Some of PLBSE’s signature partnerships include Flutie Flakes, Ed McCaffrey’s Rocky Mountain Mustard, the late Bob Ross and WWE which has sold millions of units at major retailers in the United States and Canada. In 2020, PLBSE teamed up with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins, Green Bay running back Aaron Jones, quarterback. by Buffalo Josh Allen, to the 2020 LSU Tigers National Champion and Pardon My Take from Barstool Sports. . In 2021, PLBSE will launch limited edition products in partnership with Miami Guard Tyler Herro, Cleveland Running Back Nick Chubb, Arizona Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Chicago safety Eddie Jackson and other partnerships in the NFL and NHL, as well as Universal. Studios. Field of dreams. PLBSE products and information are available at www.plbse.com and on Instagram at @plbse.
