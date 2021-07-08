West Bengal: actor Tanusree Chakraborty leaves the BJP and has no regrets | Calcutta News





KOLKATA: Actress Tanusree Chakraborty, who had challenged the Bengal assembly polls over a BJP ticket from Shyampur, has quit the party to focus full-time on her film career. Shortly after its release, she said the proposed film law amendment was not in the best interests of the cinema. The government had requested comments on the proposed changes. I think the amendment allowing the recall of certified films is not pro-cinema, she said.

On why she decided to quit politics, Chakraborty said: I want to be free of any political stripe. You have to study more to be in politics. However, I don’t regret what I did. The competition was also a learning process for me. Does she regret her political speeches during her campaign? Looking back, we often wonder if we would have acted differently if the same thing had happened now. But I don’t regret having joined or left politics. You don’t need to join politics to serve the people, she said.

Many celebrities within the BJP had opposed the nomination of the actors in the poll. They had pretended that she would not be staying with the party for long. I never coveted power. I still want to do my part for people, but without any party stamp … I would rather get a ticket not because of my celebrity status, but for the work I have done, she said .

Actor-turned-BJP employee Rupa Bhattacharjee told TOI that Chakraborty’s political decisions would not change their friendship. Anyone can join or leave the policy. It’s good that she quickly understood that politics is not for her. I respect his honesty in admitting it, Bhattacharjee said.

Bhattacharjee, however, asked why the party was offering tickets to newcomers and ignored Suman Banerjee and Sarbari Mukherjee. They have always worked for the party and have always been ignored. It is much more relevant to ask how a regimented party like the BJP accepted such a nomination system, she said.

Suman Banerjee, cultural organizer of the Bengal BJP, said that while some were lucky in politics, it was not a space that encouraged the wonders of a single movie. You can’t just go in and become a leader. We must give him time. Those who thought they would come, spend a few months and then become MPs / MPs are so wrong. Now they are moving away because their dreams have been shattered. This, however, will not impact a party like the BJP, he said. The actor did not receive a BJP ticket despite joining the party in 2012. It is time for the party to think hard before deciding who to nominate for the election, he added.

BJP actor-turned-worker Anindya Pulak Banerjee said he was not surprised at this turn of events. I don’t know if those who joined the BJP just before the election, who were nominated, challenged and then lost, ever took politics seriously. They saw some interest in joining a party. This interest can be monetary or a desire to enjoy power. I doubt they joined after understanding the ideals of BJP. I wouldn’t be surprised if more of these people suddenly realize that politics is not their cup of tea. Politics was glamorous to them. They are all confused and suffering from political disillusionment, he said.

