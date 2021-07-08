Amazon’s ambitions in Hollywood are very old





Of all Jeff Bezos never said that a quote would best sum up Amazon’s exact impact on Hollywood: When we win a Golden Globe, it helps us sell more shoes. He said that in 2016, at the Vox Code conference, but the point remains true. Unlike Netflix, streaming is not Amazon’s core business. Prestige TV and Movies are just another offering to get customers to renew their Prime membership, leading them to buy more stuff through Amazon. It’s a very old-fashioned business strategy: to always keep them coming back for more. It is perhaps not surprising, then, that Amazon is acquiring MGM. It is a former Hollywood studio with some 17,000 TV shows and 4,000 movies, including RoboCop and the James Bond films in his coffers. The agreement, announced in May, has yet to close, and it has already been subject to scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission. But if that passes, it will give Amazon access to all that content, as well as a studio infrastructure to do more, which the company can then share and monetize however they want. That, too, looks like a less auspicious throwback, like Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal or Time Warner’s merger with AOL (remember that?). Or the more recent and ill-fated acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T, most of which ultimately turned into Warner Bros. Discovery. But Amazon is not a telecommunications company, and its portfolio is much larger than almost any other company before it. I think they did what AT&T did, says Sarah Henschel, streaming analyst for Omdia, just better and wider. The acquisition of MGM, more than anything, could give Amazon the biggest advantage in the streaming war. Analysts to predict Streaming services won’t see the same subscriber growth in 2021 that they saw during the height of last year’s Covid-19 lockdowns, so for now the name of the game is retention. Netflix has north of 200 million subscribers; Disney +, around 100 million. Amazon complaints that over 175 million of its 200 million Prime members have streamed something from its video service in the past year, but it’s hard to say if those users would subscribe to Prime Video as a stand-alone service . Streaming accounts for 26% of all time spent on television in the United States, according to Nielsen Analysis Company; Netflix alone occupies 6%, which is three times more than Amazon Prime. But in the end, that gap might not matter, as the content is just a bonus for people who want a two-day expedition. Amazon can keep pumping all that money it earns from shoes into Amazon studios and acquisitions like MGM and still in the lead. Like Apple, which is a computer hardware company that just happens to have a streaming service, its core business or businesses support its creative endeavors. It matters a lot, especially right now as new streamers like Paramount + and Peacock emerge, demanding viewers money and eyes. We were in a new era of television and video consumption, explains Eric Schmitt, analyst at Gartner. Eighty years ago, 75 years ago, we had NBC, CBS, and ABC. Now we have Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon? It’s up for grabs, and why wouldn’t you play for it? For Amazon, a big part of that game is the MGM deal. Netflix has spent billions of dollars to fill its war chest with original movies and TVs. HBO Max gets its huge catalog thanks to parent company WarnerMedia, which is home to Warner Bros., HBO, Adult Swim, and dozens of other established content machines. Disney + is the same; Hulu too. Amazon Studios has produced some good stuff. Bezos wasn’t kidding with the Golden Globes, but the service never had a lot of offers. Instead of building one, Amazon went out and bought it, the same way it pushed into live sports earlier this year, something few of its rivals offer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/amazon-old-school-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos