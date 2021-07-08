Gossip Girl Season 1 Episode 1 Series Premiere Recap

Gossip Girl Just another girl on the MTA Season 1

HBO Max Gossip Girl it’s not your mother Gossip Girl, like in the original CW series that hit millennial televisions 14 years ago and which we now have to blame for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldss’s marriage. There are no T-Mobile companions. Headbands are obsolete. Social media is a well-established phenomenon and Instagram followers are rife. Notably, there are several queer and non-white people in the main cast, all of whom could pass for high school kids. And it must be said that there were no attempts at sexual assault by any of the male protagonists of the series in the series premiere, for which we are grateful!

Written by executive producer and original series writer Joshua Safran and directed by Karena Evans, best known for the Drakes Nice for What video, Just Another Girl on the MTA is a completely bumpy but intriguing start to a remake that seems to anticipate the cynicism of its public about its existence. It’s not just reactions to the news of a Gossip Girl reboots were entirely negative, at least on my Twitter timeline. But there has been a pullback online on how adult screenwriters have described the high school experience in recent years, either as a hugely sheltered liberal utopia for millennials to emotionally revisit or as sexually explicit panic bait, whereas, in real life, Gen Z wouldn’t be as concerned about this stuff as we think.

Likewise, Gossip Girl 2.0 draws a fine line (not always gracefully) between these expectations, adding a heightened sense of self-awareness to the original Gossip Girl was self-aware in some ways and was awakened to the internet age by asshole behavior, classism, and sexual content. At least in this first episode, the characters are bitchy but not offensively cruel. There is sex, but it is not a weapon against anyone. Some rich kids mindlessly take advantage of their privilege, while others hate themselves for it. That being said, the central drama of the series doesn’t unfold as smoothly as the original apparent tropes of the soap opera; some plot points seem crushed and defy basic logic. But this gang of wealthy kids don’t walk around using awkward social justice language, and for that reason alone, that first hour ends up being very watchable and surprisingly low on the hindsight factor.

Let’s get into a bit of this drama, okay? Once a power struggle between Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen for the title of hottest and liveliest teenager on the Upper East Side and a place at Yale, the main conflict of the series will now revolve around two demi – formerly separated sisters. : Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), fashion influencer and rich daughter of a Grammy-winning producer, and Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak), a recent Buffalo transplant and not-so-rich daughter of a guy we don’t know still a lot except that he hates the rich. They meet for the first time at Constance Billard after communicating secretly on social networks and on the phone for several years. Their fathers hate each other because they were involved in a love triangle with their mother before she passed away, but the sisters are more than eager to bond, which is why they are plotting behind their parents’ backs to attend the same school.

Naturally, at the end of this episode, they despise each other. But the root of their claim is much more complicated than wanting to peak in popularity or grab a boy’s attention. Some of them involve class tensions, which brings us to another major part of this show setup that left me scratching my head and screaming in front of my MacBook screen.

So the thing about this reboot is that there is no mystery to Gossip Girl. Arriving at Costance Billard’s sister school in St. Judes for boys for the first time since her forties, teacher Kate Keller, played by Tavi Gevinson, is overwhelmed by the rudeness and contempt of her students. in person. It’s funny to see Keller and his fellow young teachers, who all look very crazy, discussing this school like it’s their own. Lean on me, only instead of fighting in the lanes, everyone is an influencer who expects an automatic Ace. This anxiety is exacerbated when one of their colleagues is fired for not changing a student’s grade after their parents complained to administrators. The response of other teachers to this is not to behave like adults and apply the leadership skills they should have as qualified educators, or perhaps seek a better paying job in a school. public, but to reboot Gossip Girl which is briefly explained to them by a former student in the hope that they can take power back from the students by inciting theater among them, which will somehow make them respect the teachers at the school. ??

This calculation just doesn’t make sense. A quick cost-benefit analysis would conclude that the possibility of being fired for spying on minors and spreading gossip about their sex lives from an easily trackable device is simply not worth the courtesy of his students. . I’d love to side with the characters with the lowest checking account balance here, but, so far, these professors are unforgivably stupid that their scenes disturb the tone of the show.

But back to our little boppers. Juliens’ clique, before Zoya infiltrated it, are an assortment of Juliens softwood social boyfriend, Obie (Eli Brown); Less creepy Chuck Basss, pansexual doppelgnger, Max (Thomas Dohery); and blindly pretty and possibly bi-curious Aki (Evan Mock) and traditional mean girls from high school: Juliens two influential assistants, Monet (Savannah Smith) and Luna (Zion Moreno); and the husky, pouting Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind), who is also Akis’ girlfriend. This particular crew seems more cohesive than their predecessors, which makes it all the more confusing as Julien struggles to fit Zoya into the group on the premise that this is his blood sister.

The only person other than Julien who immediately greets Zoya is Obie, whose rich and guilty conscience is desperate to mingle with someone who has less money than him. (Which technically concerns pretty much everyone, as he pointed out to us that Obie is the richest of those rich.) Zoya, who has a poster of Stokely Carmichael on her bedroom door, also appears socially conscious, so we can already tell where this might be going.

The episode really starts when Julien invites Zoya out to a club reserved for members. She goes over the draconian rules of being one of them while, on the other side of the club, Audrey is so turned on by Max that she needs some emergency cunnilingus from Aki. Their night of hedonism is interrupted by the first notification from Gossip Girl, an Instagram post alleging that Julien committed a fraud by making Zoya hand over his purse to Costance Billard, which his producer dad is funding, a fact discovered by one of the our sociopathic teachers and confirmed by Julien. Zoya is obviously upset because this news could send her packing her bags. But she also wants to believe that her admission was deservedly deserved, even though their school seems completely corrupt and run by money.

Feeling betrayed, she returns home in the rain with Obie, who also feels betrayed that Julien has not informed her of his shenanigans. For some reason they decide to get wet instead of having a car. Obie suggests that Zoya go home and wait for the rain to stop because there is no way this heir developer could call him Uber. He also can’t, mysteriously, wet his mom’s carpet, so he forces them both to undress in front of the door in front of a giant window before putting their clothes in the dryer ?? This is certainly the behavior of a Craigslist murderer, but Zoya accepts it.

As they both bond over their respective relationships with Julien, one of our wacky teachers, played by Adam Chanler-Berat, conveniently and horribly walks through Obies’s window and takes a picture of these children. undressing. It takes two seconds of deliberation with Keller before they decide to post it on Gossip Girl and the whole school anticipates an epic sisters’ showdown. Sadly, in this updated show, the girls don’t turn around that easily. Julien believes Zoya when she says there was no foul play and hatches a plan to become Queen Bee again and not Zoya, who everyone seems to appreciate for being a wrecker. Zoya strangely accepts this plan which will make her look like a loser in front of all her peers.

Julien arranges for Zoya to end up on Gossip Girl by leaving her off the invitation list for an after-party for a Christoper John Rogers show she enters. According to Monet and Luna, this plan is not humiliating enough for Zoya. So they steal her phone on entering the fashion show, ask Max to take a picture of his cock, dump it on everyone in attendance, and ask security to have her kicked out. The result is however the same, except that it ends up in a TMZ article that mentions Julien’s alleged fraud, which Zoyas’ father discovers and is reasonably worried about.

The next day, Julien tries to apologize to Zoya and claims that she did not know that her friends had planned an attack on her. Zoyas is nevertheless annoyed that Julien did not intervene when she was literally on a stage doing a job. Anyway, Julien tells her that she must either align herself with her social games or be alone. So Zoya goes for the latter, showing up at school with naturally curly hair and dressed like a hipster. She also agrees to go to an alliance for rights in the city with Obie, who, oh yeah, breaks up with Julien because he just realized she might be a superficial slut.

The episode ends with Aki and Audrey trying to have sex and Aki giving her permission to fantasize about Max. It’s clear that Aki wants Max too, or maybe already had him. Troop issues are clearly on the horizon for these horndogs. Meanwhile, Julien’s bruised ego makes her and her henchmen unwilling to take it out on Ms. Keller just yet. Once again, make sense! Are these three girls the only teachers of the students? Why do they care so much what this clique thinks of them? How do these student relationships with each other affect what they think of the adults they see for one hour each day?

So far, almost everyone on this show seems to suffer from chronic over-thinking and a lack of basic problem-solving. The writers’ room too. But I’m not ashamed to put my reviewer’s hat aside and say that I really enjoyed the first 60 minutes of what might be the craziest series I’ve watched in a long time, the last one probably being the original Gossip Girl.

