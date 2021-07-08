Read Day 3 of THR’s Digital Festival Daily – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood journalist released its third digital daily issue of the Cannes Film Festival, which features an in-depth look at COVID insurance causing the independent film industry’s headaches, the latest business and review streams, Q&A with the filmmaker Israeli Ari Folman and Thai author Apichatpong Weerasethakul, a hidden gem and spotlight on Poland, among others. Indie Boom threatened by cost of COVID insurance COVID-19 hasn’t shut down the independent film industry, but people in the industry describe the cost of insurance coverage as prohibitive. One executive described the situation as “terrifyingly frightening”. Find out more here. Offers keep coming In one of the biggest contracts to date at this year’s Cannes Film Market. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the rights in the United States, China and several international territories for The son, Florian Zeller’s sequel to his Oscar-winning drama The father. Where is Anne Frank? This is the title of Ari Folman’s last Cannes film, 13 years after having Waltz with Bachir at the Croisette. He gives the famous newspaper a unique twist and tells THR that “somehow the meaning of Anne Frank has been lost and she is now a name that is put on buildings and as a tourist attraction.” Find out what else Folman shared in his interview. A Thai author and Tilda Swinton go to Colombia … This is not the setting of a joke about the independent film industry, but part of the story of arthouse favorite Apichatpong Weerasethakul and his title competing in Cannes. Memory. He shares all kinds of fascinating insights into his way of working and his first feature film shot outside his native Thailand and his first with a big international star in the lead role. Find all the details here. Will King crab Attract audiences? With a central character called Luciano, whose hair will remind many of one friend’s lockdown or the other and must take on ruthless mercenaries, and the catchy title The history of the king crab, will the film Un Certain Regard by Italian directors Matteo Zoppis and Alessio Rigo de Righi make an impact in Cannes? Find out what it has to offer here. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 3 Digital Daily. Click here Download THR‘s Cannes Day 2 Digital Daily. Click here to download THR‘s Cannes Day 1 Digital Daily.

