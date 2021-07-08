Entertainment
Top 5 things to do this weekend in Sarasota, Venice, Bradenton Beach
1.Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival
The Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival returns to Nathan Benderson Park with races for established and rookie teams. Spectators are invited to discover the races while familiarizing themselves with the sport. There will be food vendors at the park and of course there are plenty of good ones. restaurants and bars in and around the nearby university town center shopping center. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota; free entry, parking at $ 5; 941-358-7275nathanbendersonpark.org
2.BrohardPawPark reopens
Sarasota County’s only dog beach, BrohardPawPark, has reopened to dogs and their owners. PawParkhad has been closed since June 9 while the entire walking trail, from the parking lot to the beach, has been replaced. The City of Venice notes that the new concrete path “meets all ADA grade requirements and is a much cooler surface for dogs to walk on.” Dog owners are reminded to observe the posted park boundaries when they are on the beach with their pet and to always clean up after your dog and dispose of used trash bags in the trash cans provided. Open daily from 7:00 am to dusk, the park is located at 1850 Harbor Drive S. Venice. Info:venicegov.com
3. Friday evening concert series in Venice
People are invited to have fun in historic downtown Venice for the Friday night concert series at the Centennial Park kiosk. The event, hosted by Venice MainStreet, takes place every second and fourth Friday of each month, with this week’s music provided by Clover’s Revenge, a local favorite that mixes acoustic pub music and Celtic punk rock. 7 p.m. Friday; Centennial Park, 200 W Venice Ave, Venice; free entrance;visitvenicefl.org
4. Sarasota Jungle Gardens Giant Snake Exhibit
A local landmark dating back to 1939, SarasotaJungleGardens has opened a new permanent exhibit featuring some of the biggest snakesin the world the green anaconda known to eat deer, jaguars, caimans and maybe some very unhappy humans. Of course, you can also follow our lead and just feed the flamingos, watch the exotic bird show, and explore the tropical trails. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily (closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days), Sarasota Jungle Gardens; 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota; $ 12.99 (children) – $ 21.99 (adults without an appointment); 941-355-5305;sarasotajunglegardens.com
5.Beach market to Coquina beach
One of Anna Maria Island’s most popular events, the Coquina Beach Beach Market, held under the Australian pines that line the sugary-sands seashore, is now held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Wednesday, weather permitting until July 30. (It is closed in August, September and October.) Participants will find fresh produce, crafts, jewelry, local artists, clothing, pottery, handbags, health and beauty items , live music and more. Plus, you can also grab a bite or drink at the Coquina Cafe. 10:00 am-4:00pm Wednesdays and Fridays, Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach; free entry; 941-518-4431;facebook.com/BeachMarketAtCoquinaBeach
