A resounding failure on HBO Max

“Gossip Girl” should have stayed dead.

From 2007 to 2012, the CW drama starringBlake lively, Leighton Meester and Penn badgley detailed the lifestyles of the rich and famous among the upper echelon of Manhattan teens. It was decadent, sexy, silly and juicy, the kind of show that helped build The CW’s reputation as a youth network and made Lively a star.

It’s also the kind of series that is almost impossible to replicate successfully.

But it doesn’t stop HBO Max’s latest remakefrom the Warner Bros. Library,with a new generation of privileged students at an elite New York high school (streamed Thursdays, every four) .Based on the books by Cecily von Ziegesar and the CW series by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the new release, by original writer Joshua Safran, captures nothing of the essence of his predecessor. Unlike similar suitesLike CW’s “90210” or Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell”, none of the original cast members are involved in the new series, although he never misses an opportunity to name old characters.

While The CW’s “Gossip” wasn’t always well written, it was still entertaining;HBO Max version rarely falls into this second category. It’s grin-worthy work, full of unattractive actors, excruciating writing, and twists and turns that border on the sociopath.

On paper, a Gen Z reboot of the millennial classic seems like a pretty good idea. After all, “Gossip” was a premonitory story about the dangers and complications of living our lives online, something that has only become more true in almost a decade since the CW series ceased to air. . But not even the return of Kristen Bell’s singing storytelling as Gossip Girl can save the bad dialogueshe has to vomit.

The series focuses on Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander), the queen bee not only of school but of New York herself, and her wealthy friends. Julien is the daughter of a famous musician and Instagram influencer. . His social circle includes Luna (Zin Moreno) and Monet (Savannah Smith), Julien’s publicist and unofficial agent; Obie (Eli Brown), her well-meaning boyfriend; Aki (Evan Mock) and Audrey (EmilyAlyn Lynd), an insecure couple; and Max (Thomas Doherty) the mischievous replacement for Chuck Bass (Ed Westick) from the original series.

All is well with teenage lives until Zoya (Whitney Peak) enrolls in school. Zoya is Julien’s estranged half-sister; their mother left Julien’s father for Zoya’s and then died giving birth to Zoya. Unbeknownst to their friends or families, Zoya and Julien logged onto social media and plotted to go to the same school. What should be a sweet reunion, endless drama. And it’s all documented, and sometimes orchestrated, by the seemingly omniscient “Gossip Girl,” now an Instagram user copying the antics of the time.blogger, this time sharing snapshots of teenagers in compromising situations.

What sets this “Gossip” apart from the original, other than stealing a bit from the plot of “One Tree Hill” when it comes to half-siblings, is the inclusion of teachers as as main characters, especially Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson, an influencer turned actress), who are inappropriately involved in the lives of their students. HBO Max has asked critics to refrain from spoiling this plot too much, but this is the most confusing part of the series.

The biggest sin of this “Gossip” is that writers seem to understand little about their subjects. The characters don’t act or look like teenagers (“don’t shame me” is one of the silliest lines). The use of social media doesn’t seem particularly hip, and even the adult characters are stiff and absurd rather than fully trained humans. With the exception of sex mad Max, played by Doherty with a bit of charm and allure, none of the characters have romantic or platonic chemistry. They are related to fake bot influencers created by shrewd codersautomatons who say that what their puppet masters think is absolutely right, but very wrong.

There is something so pathologically deranged about the reboot that will inevitably win fans over. They will come for his flaws, for his messy narrative, his humorous acting and his absurd twists. But it’s not the kind of show that deserves acclaim for its inanity. He should not be rewarded for a plot in which adult behavior borders on child abuse, for playing such a terrible role community theaters would be dismayed, or for being another mismanaged attempt to portray Gen Z as having right, too awake kids getting what’s to come. for them.

We live in the age of reboots and remakes, as the ever-growing number of streaming services vie for subscribers nostalgic for stories they’ve seen before. So maybe the return of “Gossip” was inevitable. But if there was a better way to update this story for 2021 as insightful, fun, and raunchy, and maybe even better than the original, it sure isn’t.

It’s the laziest type of reboot, one that hopes you’ll be too distracted by a familiar title to realize the end product is terrible. But it’s a dismal failure no matter how many times Gossip Girl says “XOXO”.