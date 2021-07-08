Actor Mark Wahlberg acquires Chevrolet dealership in Avon





AVON, Ohio Actor and businessman Mark Wahlberg, along with his business partner Jay Feldman, acquired Joe Firment Chevrolet dealership in Avon and renamed it Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Avon. “The people of Ohio have really embraced our standards of sales and service,” Wahlberg said in a press release. “With this expansion in the Cleveland area, we are strengthening our ties with our customers in the Midwest.” The dealership, located at 37995 Chester Road in Avon, has 20 service bays on a 10.5 acre property. In August. Wahlberg acquired a Chevrolet store in Worthington Ohio, just outside of Columbus. In total, it owns five car dealerships. “Having five dealerships in Ohio gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience and a large product inventory,” said Feldman, who owns 15 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. “We will be able to offer our Ohio customers even more brand choices at the lowest prices with this new location.” In addition to the dealers, Wahlberg is in the hamburger business and owns several Wahlburgers restaurant chains, including one on Ontario Street in Cleveland. It also owns a film production company, a health and wellness company, and a water pipe. Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, as well as alerts on top news, latest weather forecasts, traffic information and much more. Download now to your Apple device here, and your Android device here. You can also watch News 5 Cleveland on Year, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We are also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

