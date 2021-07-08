Entertainment
8 of Bill Cosby’s accusers say they are “stunned”, “disgusted” by his release from prison
Eight women who have already accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault spoke of the “anger” they feel now that he has been released from prison.
Cosbys 2018 Sexual Assault Conviction has been reversed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court last week after finding that a deal with a former prosecutor barred him from being charged in the case. The disgraced actor had served more than two years of a three- to ten-year sentence in a state prison near Philadelphia. He had sworn to serve the 10 years rather than acknowledge his remorse during the 2004 meeting with the accuser Andrea Constand.
Although Cosby, 83, keep denying any allegations of non-sensual sex or drugs with women, eight of his previous accusers sat down for an interview with NBC Nightly News Kate Snow for a follow-up interview to his 2015 conversation with 20 accusing colleagues.
The women described being “shocked”, “stunned”, “disgusted” and more upon learning that the man they claimed to have assaulted them was free.
BRUCE CASTOR EXPLAINS 2004 “DECISION” NOT TO PROSECUTE BILL COSBY FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT
“The anger only grew and grew,” began Victoria Valentino. “I am angry with the legal system. We put our necks in danger, then the legal system pulled the rug out from under us.”
She added: “We are revictimized time and time again throughout the legal process.”
Kathy McKee: I went so far as to allege that the famous comedian had gotten out of his situation, arguing that his money had helped him throughout the legal process.
Another of the eight women said she was concerned the situation would prove to young women who are afraid to tell their own stories of sexual assault that they will not be heard by the justice system.
“I would say stay strong, stay true and talk, tell someone about it,” she said. “And if that person isn’t listening, keep saying it until someone does.”
Lili Bernard noted that while Cosby’s release from prison is not an ideal outcome, the impact of his conviction cannot be fully reversed.
HOW IS BILL COSBY’S CONVICTION SET ASIDE? LEGAL EXPERTS CONTAIN
“Nothing can change the fact that a jury of his peers condemned him,” she explained. “Nothing can change the fact that his own words convinced him.”
Lise-Lotte Lubin, who testified against Cosby in his trial, in which he was accused of drugging and raping Constand in 2004, echoed these sentiments in Snow and said she has no regrets about s ‘to be manifested or to testify.
“Absolutely not, I would go back and do it again,” she said. “This man spent two years and nine months in prison, this man has lost all his reputation, he has lost all his credibility.”
The interview ended with accusing colleague Janice Baker-Kinney describing the “brotherhood” among women who have come forward to accuse the disgraced comedian of assault and misconduct. She noted that the situation probably led to their passion for justice searing more than ever.
“This may be the kick-off we need to get more states involved,” she concluded. “We were just pissed off, and it rekindled that fire beneath us. We were all angry now. It will only rekindle our passions to support others in the same position.”
The old “Cosby ShowThe star was indicted in late 2015, when a prosecutor armed with newly unsealed evidence of Cosbys’ prejudicial testimony following his trial ordered his arrest just days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.
The trial judge had allowed only one other accuser to testify at Cosby’s first trial, when the jury found itself at a standstill. However, he then allowed five other accusers to testify at the retrial about their experiences with Cosby in the 1980s.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said the testimony marred the trial, even though a lower appeals court found it appropriate to show a characteristic pattern of drugs and assault on women.
Sasha Savitsky of Fox News and Associated Press contributed to this report.
