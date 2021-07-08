Actor Sundeep Kishan denies OTT exit rumors for Gully Rowdy





The film also has actors Bobby Simha and Rajendra Prasad playing supporting roles.

Actor Sundeep Kishan, who is preparing for the release of his next film Turbulent ravine, took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm the film will hit theaters. Quashing rumors of an OTT release, the actor said director G Nageswara Reddy is a fun masala artist destined for theaters. Turbulent ravine stars actor Neha Shetty in the lead female role. The announcement came at a time when several films, including Prithviraj Sukumarans Case closed and Fahadh Faasil starring Malik among others, skipped a theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sundeep Kishan’s clarification comes after rumors about the OTT release of several films, including Turbulent ravine, made the rounds of social networks. In a tweet, Sundeep noted that despite the uncertain times, the directors have decided to stand behind theater owners and wait until the right time to release the film on the big screen. He also expressed his gratitude to producer and screenwriter Kona Venkat, for his courage and support. #GullyRowdy is a Fun Masala Entertainer for theaters. We know times are uncertain, but as a team we stand behind the owners of the theaters and are waiting for the right release date. Thank you @ konavenkat99 garu for always being so supportive and courageous. Peace to Rumor Mongers (sic) Sundeep wrote Thursday. #GullyRowdy is a Fun Masala Entertainer for theaters. We know these are uncertain times, but as a team we stand behind the owners of the theaters and look forward to the right release date. Thank you @ konavenkat99 guaranteed to have always been so supportive and courageous Peace to rumors pic.twitter.com/RFOOstYeRm Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) July 8, 2021 Turbulent ravine was originally slated for a theatrical release on May 21, but the release has been postponed due to lockdown restrictions. Manufacturers have yet to announce the new release date. Earlier in April, the film’s teaser was unveiled by actor Vijay Deverakonda. Teaser launch, he wrote, #GullyRowdy teaser launch. A film made to make you laugh! I wish the team behind, my man @sundeepkishan, @ konavenkat99 sirrr and everyone laughs, happiness and success! Big kisses and love from me (sic). The film also features actor Bobby Simha in an important role. Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Sundeep Kishan-Neha Shettys Gully Rowdy Teaser

