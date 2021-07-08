Entertainment
Sports Clinic Starring NBA Star Lenny Wilkens and Actor Danny Glover Aims to Help Indigenous Youth ‘Rise Above’
Rise Above, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering local indigenous youth with sport as a compass, is hosting a sports and wellness clinic at the HUB Sports Center in Spokane Valley on Monday, with a crowd of famous supporters, including an NBA Hall of Fame player and coach. Lenny Wilkens, who led the Seattle Super Sonics to their only NBA championship in 1978, and actor Danny Glover.
Rise Above is in its sixth year and co-founders Jaci McCormick and Brad Myers seek to promote their wellness mission on their biggest stage to date.
The Washington Ready plan went into effect on June 30, allowing for the regulation of public participation and the extension of community events. Washingtonians can say goodbye to capacity limitations and physical distancing, except for mass indoor events with over 10,000 attendees. The Rise Aboves event expects 150 to 250 children from seven different local tribes to sweat in basketball and volleyball drills Monday afternoon.
Growing up on the Nez Perce Reservation, McCormack maintained his athletic stance by focusing on basketball as a distraction from important issues in the Indigenous community. According to the United States National Institutes of Health, Indigenous youth face high rates of mental illness, unemployment, addiction and poverty. Thirty-five percent of Aboriginal youth are less likely to pursue higher education while almost half will be homeless. McCormack, a member of the Nez Perce Tribe, gives back in the best way she knows how: using sports to beat the odds against her community.
The mentorship I received and the life skills I learned shaped my future, said McCormack of the role of sport in his life early on. My goal is to provide this to other Indigenous children, helping them lead healthy lives and achieve their dreams.
Wilkens, Glover and other sports stars will be on hand to host clinics and talk about the importance of wellness. Wilkens will run the basketball clinic. The three-time NBA Hall of Fame who built his love for basketball in Brooklyn is linked to McCormack’s experience.
Rise Above represents an opportunity for all individuals to rise above their current situation. Helping young people discover the tools to live their best lives and be their best every day, through sport and personal development, is essential to developing the leaders of tomorrow, Wilkens said in a press release. Rise Above.
US Olympians Ruthie Bolton and Spencer Haywood, both former professional basketball players, are also expected to make appearances, along with US volleyball team member Liz Masakayan and former NBA star. Dale Ellis.
The activism of the Lethal Weapon Glovers star was noticed with his participation in the five-month San Francisco State University student strike for ethnic studies in the 1960s. In display of culture, sport and music, the rock group Portugal, winner of a Grammy Award. The man will play live music during the exercises.
For Rise Above, this is the first of many milestone events. McCormack, whose basketball exploits include the winning basket to send the Illinois State University Redbirds to the NCAA tournament in 2005, signed a contract to produce Rise Above, a feature film about his life as a legend. native basketball player. A management team will be present at the clinic.
While the film is on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions, McCormack and Myers now have plans for a Rise Above center, bringing their mission into a brick and mortar building. Scheduled to take place at Airway Heights on Kalispel Tribal Lands, the space will house a dozen basketball courts, other sports facilities, and classrooms for teaching and physical therapy. McCormack predicts it will be the first of many centers across the country.
In light of the Rise Aboves Clinic, the Kalispel Tribe announced that they will donate all proceeds from their annual Paddler Charity Classic in support of the McCormacks mission to empower Indigenous youth. This year, the Paddler Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be held on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.
The tribe is committed to donating all proceeds from golf tournaments to Rise Above for the next five years. I couldn’t be more grateful that these amazing partners come together to support the empowerment of Indigenous youth, says McCormack.
