Bollywood movies where the tracks met on a train journey





If you want to meet someone the old fashioned way, we suggest you ditch this dating app and book yourself a trip on Indian Railways. After all, how could we have gotten such epic Bollywood love stories? While you might already be suffering from PTSD from the thought of traveling, our film industry has peddled the idea that your soul mate is probably going from compartment to compartment, just waiting to meet you. So what are you waiting for? Fight with Bauji, call your lover at the station and get your life back on track! If you’re looking for some inspiration, we’ve curated a list of Bollywood movies that truly prove desi train travel is the real Tinders of India. Koi shaq? 1.Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Would DDLJ ever be DDLJ without this epic train journey through Europe? Would Raj and Simran have met if they hadn’t been stuck together in the compartment? Said a definitive no. Much of their romance can be attributed to the chaos that ensues because they miss their train, so how can you tell that wasn’t the real matchmaker? Nahi, kaise? Credit: YouTube / YRF 2. Jab we met While the kids of the 90s have DDLJ, babies of the 2000s grew up on Jab we mets train sequence. Geet and Aditya’s cute moment on a train is such an important part of their love story, it wouldn’t have been the same without it. What follows is a series of moments of knowledge that occur solely because of the journey. Plus, this movie gave us the most real yet filmic dialogue about anxiety – Ek Ajeeb sa darr lag raha tha, bechaini si, jaise kuch galat ho raha hai, jaise koi train chhoot rahi hai. How not to love him? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2A29Sa0_7o Credit: YouTube / Shemaroo 3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Naina and Bunny may have been at the same school, but it wasn’t until her train journey to Manali that she met him after all these years. They don’t get along – he’s the shy, smart nerd; hes the chatty, strong flirt. But this ride is the icebreaker that’s needed. Even if they didn’t fall in love immediately, you could say that they returned to each other’s lives thanks to this train ride. Credit: YouTube / Dharma Productions 4. Chennai Express Would Meenamma and Rahuls’ love story have been the same if they had crossed paths at the mall? No effective means! Chennai Express is the perfect example of Indian Railways being the ultimate matchmaker. Without this trip, how would we have been part of the romantic drama? Credit: YouTube / Red Chillies Entertainment 5. Aradhana Returning to the ’60s classic, this film begins with IAF officer Arun Varma singing the famous Mere Sapno Ki Rani while traveling alongside the famous toy train in Darjeeling. He glances at Vandana who is looking through her windows and finally gives her the flirtatious smile. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q8mrKJ1Jps Credit: YouTube / Shemaroo 6. Pakeezah The iconic 70s film has the famous dialogue, Aapke peacock dekhe, bahut haseen hain. Inhein zameen by mat utariyega … maile ho jaayenge, when Nargis first meets Salim in a first class train compartment. This is the turning point of the film because this meeting starts the ultimate love story between the two. Credit: YouTube / Cycling trips Main image credit: Window Seat Films + Yash Raj Films

