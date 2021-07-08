Entertainment
Coronation Street rolls out red carpet for Queen to mark 60 years | The Queen
Coronation Street rolled out the red carpet on its cobblestones to welcome the Queen on her first visit to Weatherfield in 40 years.
To mark the ITV 60th serials birthday, celebrated on lockdown last year, she met longtime actors on Thursday outside the Rovers Return on the set of Media City in Manchester.
It’s wonderful that you were able to continue during this pandemic, the Queen said as she met the cast including Barbara Knox who plays Rita Tanner, Sue Nicholls who plays Audrey Roberts and Helen Worth who plays Gail Platt.
Maam, you kept going, replied William Roache, who holds the record for longest-running soap star and has played Ken Barlow since the first episode.
Time has claimed many Coronation Street actors since Queens last visited in 1982, when Rovers’ brash bartender Bet Lynch teased Prince Philip I would pull a pint for you anytime. Jean Alexander, who as Hilda Ogden withdrew her signature rolls for the royal occasion, Pat Phoenix who played Elsie Tanner, and Anne Kirkbride, who as Deirdre Barlow inspired the Free the Weatherfield One campaign mentioned in parliament by then Prime Minister Tony Blair, have all since died.
This time, during a 40-minute visit, she entered the Rovers and was warned of the dangers of walking on the cobblestones, which are the originals of the old Granada Street in Manchester, before she travels three miles on the road. in new ITV studios in 2013. It’s hard to walk in heels too, said Kate Spencer, who plays Grace Vickers. Looking at her shoes, the queen replied: No, I know. We told me. Better probably not.
Speaking to other actors, she admitted that she was unfamiliar with all of the characters and storylines. I couldn’t see it all the time. Are you all nice? she inquired. Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley, alongside Corries villain David Platt, played by Jack P Shepherd, said: I can say with confidence that Jack is a bad boy.
Its 60 years and over 10,000 episodes, since the first broadcast of the enduring story of the everyday lives of ordinary people in the fictional north town of Weatherfield, make it the longest-running drama series in the world.
Around 57 births, 146 deaths and 131 marriages not to mention affairs, murders, secrets and lies later, Coronation Streets mix of pathos and humor continues to draw audiences.
Initially based on the realism of a kitchen sink, the storylines and special effects of the soap operas have become increasingly dramatic since Ena Sharples and her friends Minnie Caldwell and Martha Longhurst chatted in The Rovers snug in that first episode. in December 1960.
Plots included Tram Crash Week, which claimed the lives of three people and saw Rita rescued from under her collapsed Kabin, while in another killer and kidnapper Richard Hillman, husband of Gail Platt, walked away. rendered in a watery grave in the canal.
But her famous terraced row has been the backdrop for sensitive issues such as teenage pregnancy, assisted dying, and her award-winning introduction of transgender character Hayley Cropper.
The Queen, concluding her visit to the corner store, was made aware of the sometimes difficult issues the soap had explored. Obviously, people feel that this is something visible, that they can relate to. You don’t really want too much of real life, do you? she said.
The 40th anniversary show featured Prince Charles, with footage of him meeting Sue Nicholls Audrey Roberts incorporated into a live show. The Duchess of Cornwall pulled a pint at Rovers Return to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.
Much has changed in 60 years, but the theme of the marching band remains. Said to be inspired by the sun going through a dreary day in Manchester, it is the most played piece of music on UK television.
Corrie traces through the years
The violent death in the 1970s of Ernest Bishop, the gentle-mannered husband of Emily, who was gunned down at the Baldwins Casuals factory (which would later become Underworld) by two burglars robbing the office safe, remains one of the biggest shocks.
Alan Bradley, the evil businessman who terrorized Rita Fairclough forcing her to flee to Blackpool where he found her, has met a gruesome end due to an oncoming streetcar.
Recently widowed Deirdre Rachid accused of fraud by crook pilot Jon Lindsay has been released from prison after the national Free the Weatherfield One campaign.
The long-running feud between Ken Barlow and Mike Baldwin finally ended just before the latter died of a heart attack while cradled in his rival’s arms.
Richard Hillman, a serial killer and kidnapper and Gail’s husband, visited an aquatic grave in the canal.
The episode of the tram crash revealed three shock deaths, Fiz giving birth and Rita buried under her, beloved Kabin, collapsed,
