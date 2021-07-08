Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahaan Kapoor does his Bollywood





Zahaan Kapoor will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. Although Aditya Rawal made her acting debut with the OTT platform, this film will be her first major theatrical release in the lead role. This film is a thriller. It was recently announced that Anubhav Sinha is producing a massive action commercial thriller movie directed by Hansal Mehta. Since the film’s announcement, speculation has been rife that these talented filmmakers will be launching two new faces. Anubhav Sinha, who has given several groundbreaking films such as Article 15, Mulk and Thappad, and Hansal Mehta who was recently praised for Scam 1992, will team up with newcomers Zahaan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal for their anonymous project. These two boys were selected and cared for by Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta for their characters with difficult seasons that last for months. Become a media professional with an online UGC degree, with projects executed in the studio. Click on www.masscomedia.com for entries and become a media star even in these times of Covid. Zahaan Kapoor will be making his Bollywood debut with this film. Although Aditya Rawal made her acting debut with the OTT platform, this film will be her first major theatrical release in the lead role. The film is a thriller and will give both rising stars a chance to play their intense roles. Film producers Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar and Hansal Mehta to announce thriller title and theme soon Speaking of the cast, Anubhav Sinha said that Zahaan and Aditya bring new energy and excitement to their roles. Hansal and I preferred to engage new actors in this story because we want audiences to feel they are watching the characters rather than any star. we have already filmed. Filming has started and the hard work of these two is commendable. On when selecting actors, Hansal Mehta said he was very keen to make this film with new faces. He added that Zahaan and Aditya were selected based on their talent and ability. The characters he plays are very complex and I’m sure the audience will love him too. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is produced by Banaras MediaWorks of Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series in association with Mahana Films – Sakshi Bhatt, Sahil Sehgal and Mazahir Mandsaurwala. It will be interesting to see what newcomers Zahaan and Aditya bring to the big screen with such power of content.

