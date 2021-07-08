“Gossip Girl” caused a sensation. Why HBO’s restart fails

Gossip Girl, who chronicles the adventures of young New York socialites, is back, dressed in all the attire HBO Max calculated was worth (a lot). Just like at home, via old HBO, in the famed Euphoria, another brilliant drama involving teens, drugs, sex and swearing and with a Freeforms Pretty Little Liars cover in the works, the premium streamer appears to be claiming the youth area adult television, focus on adults. (You can watch all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl, which also aired on The CW from 2007 to 2013, on HBO Max.)

To say the original was an implausible cornball melodrama heightened by the touching charisma of its nemesis leads Blake Livelys Serena and Leighton Meesters Blair to be a dig only if you have something against cornball melodrama. (That was Dynasty in teenage sewing.) But this Gossip Girl isn’t as powerful a charm machine as its predecessor, even with first-series writer and executive producer Joshua Safran in charge. It might be too aggressively glamorous: expensive corn can seem overkill, where more modest production can be interpreted as genuine even when the story is ridiculous. Or maybe the new show, which premieres Thursday, too often seems to take itself as seriously as the characters take themselves. One of the perks of the original is that it’s obviously a fun comedy.

Its 2021 New York rocked the sleep of a pandemic year, and the kids to use the term loosely, given the ages of the actors playing them, are back at Constance Billiards School for Girls and at his brother academy, St. Judes. And once again, an alpha clique is royally installed at lunchtime on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The characters and relationships weren’t so much newly imagined as they were cut out and reassembled, so even things that are a little different are sort of the same. Julien (Jordan Alexander), the queen of everything she watches, reminds a bit of Blair, aware of her status, with her two constant servants (Zin Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith), more self-promoting than sycophantic. She’s an Instagram influencer who does a bit of high profile modeling on the side, although it would be more accurate to say she goes to school on the side.

At the same time, she’s a bit of a Serena, trying to be good and real. What if who I am when I wake up, am I at my best? Julien will eventually wonder and agree to tolerate the disapproval of his friends by introducing into their circle Zoya (Whitney Peak), a freshman who does not come from Buffalo. Well come over and let me tell you: it turns out they are half-sisters, Juliens ‘mother having left her father (Luke Kirby, rich) for Zoyas’ father (Johnathan Fernandez, not rich. ), freshly united thanks to a Parent Trap device.

As excited as they are about their new relationship, it doesn’t take much to open rifts between them, or between two characters for that matter. And so the action is filled with affronts and unintentional misunderstandings that could be cleared up if someone just asked a question. But while his discord keeps the stories moving, what makes them enjoyable are the passages where the characters, however briefly, are in tune.

From left to right, Evan Mock, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith and Zion Moreno are the new crew of the HBO series Max Gossip Girl. (Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max)

Also on the steps of the museum is Obie (Eli Brown), Julien’s boyfriend, the kind-hearted son of evil real estate developers; Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) and Aki (Evan Mock), a sympathetic couple, who, despite their mutual love, mislaid the zing of their relationship; and Max (Thomas Doherty), a bit of hemlock that old Gossip Girl viewers will recognize as a Chuck Bass, a bored troublemaker, always taking drugs and plotting seductions and having a bad influence on others. . He’s superficially a character that you love to hate, but hurts on the inside, so you won’t have to wait long to find out.

The performances range from subtle to less subtle. (The New York Actor Pool brings the gift of Laura Benanti as mother to Audreys, who goes through some things.) If the new iteration stays true to its role model and stays long enough, they will surely all come out together at one given moment. . And date is another word I use loosely.

As for Gossip Girl herself your one and only source of truth about the outrageous life of the New York elite in building past and present, this time around the twist is that a bunch of teachers, feeling disrespectful and helpless, revives the old blog as an Orwellian big sister, someone who was there said) as an Instagram account and instrument of social control. (In the original, the identity of teenage Liz Smith remained a not particularly pressing mystery until the last episode.) Once again, the posts are read by Kristen Bell, whose return guarantees basic credibility, like Mark Hamill in one of these latest Star Wars. cinema.

It took me an hour to pick out an outfit they wouldn’t laugh at, says teacher Miss Keller (Tavi Gevinson), the project coordinator, whose outfit was laughed at. (The joke in the joke is that Gevinson rose to fame as a preteen for her fashion blog, Style Rookie, at the end of the years.) I thought [the voice] would be simple but it is not, she complains. It’s incredibly specific, okay? EM Forster got covered by Dorothy Parker and Jacqueline Suzanne. I mean, it takes focus and determination.

Tavi Genvinson plays a private school teacher who blogs anonymously in HBO Maxs Gossip Girl. (Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max)

Still, the idea that public display of their antics will somehow steer these rich young thugs towards responsibility and respect seems pipe-dream, given that public display is the air they breathe. Traditional notions of privacy and public decorum had collapsed long before Gossip Girl arrived, and while social media is explicitly involved in the drama, the stories in which the characters change their behavior because they lose followers are already as old as … hats. Like before, they’re going to do whatever they’re going to do, no matter what an anonymous blogger or social media account has to say about it.

Here are a few lines from the show, presented without context: People don’t like to see how much you look like them; they click precisely for the perverse pleasure that comes from worshiping someone they can never be or have. Vulnerability is a mass disease. No one causes drama on someone’s birthday. Have you watched Bravo? This is the land of the schadenfreude on Adderall. Hits are the only way to really take control. Now that it’s verified, if she publishes it, people might believe it’s true. Most people cancel each other out if you dig far enough back. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know, it’s a good 30%.

As you would expect in 2021, especially in a series aimed at young people, the new Gossip Girl is ethnically and sexually diverse. There’s a metafictional throwaway joke about the whiteness of the 2007 series, which is pretty blinding when you think about it, and in one scene Zoya, who is black and dreams of attending what will once be known as Yale School. of Drama by the time it gets there, suggests to a white adult that the purpose of the theater is to inspire viewers to think beyond their narratives.

At the same time, mentions of patriarchy do not lead to intrigues about crushing patriarchy, but reflect the awareness of adult writers that patriarchy is something that a smart teenager might rise up against on a TV show for. the pleasure of its audience. Obie hooks up with Zoya on social activism, but in the four episodes available for review, it’s literally akin to wearing badges and delivering donuts to a picket line. I’m pretty sure we’re not meant to view their consciousness as just an awakening, but class divisions are less important here than admiring shiny trinkets. A very minor character can observe that privilege and power, as amoral as they are, will always win in the end, but he has neither and disappears from the series almost as quickly as those words are. pronounced.

The first Gossip Girl was a phenomenon, a show in which the mayor, a New York Times theater critic, a real housewife, a famous fashion designer or a pop singer were likely to present themselves as themselves. Admittedly, phenomena are harder to detect these days, as content overload and paywalls divide audiences into thinner portions; all you needed to watch the original version was a television. So far, the new model seems less substantial and entertaining, full of bright pretty people but short on chemistry where we’re supposed to find it most.

But let the people speak, and we’ll speak again.