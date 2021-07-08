Godspeed’s Civil War & Future Timeline Explained

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is now embroiled in a future civil war Flash. Instead of being the sole focus of a speedster villain, Team Flash found itself in the midst of a conflict between two rival factions of Godspeeds. In the midst of the accumulation of Lightning 150e episode and the long-awaited debut of Bart Allen aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher), the long-standing mystery of Godspeed is finally starting to unfold.

At this point, the white clad speedster wasn’t much on Flash, having only made a few appearances before season 7. For this reason, the characters have understood little about these androids and their creator, August Heart, especially since season 6. They have fought and defeated him in one episode of the season. 5 alongside Nora West -Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), but the post-Crisis Godspeed has developed a much more mysterious presence in the series. Because of the crisis, everything they knew about him in Season 5 may not matter anymore.

Well in its second half, Flash Season 7 is now shining the spotlight on Godspeed, who could end up becoming Team Flashs’ biggest threat for the remaining episodes of the season. On top of that, it looks like he’s at the center of what’s to come with Barry’s future family, or at least that’s what Barry fears. Here is all we can learn from it Flash when it comes to the Godspeed Civil War, the role of August Hearts and the future where they came from.

What is the future civil war? Why Godspeed drones fight

In Flash Season 7 Episode 15, half a dozen Godspeed clones stormed STAR Labs and attacked Team Flash, only to be stopped by another group of Godspeeds. Barry then guessed correctly that a civil war was unfolding between two different factions of Godspeeds. After capturing one of the Godspeeds who didn’t attack Barry, Team Flash was able to get answers as to what he was looking for and why he was fighting. The team learned from him that the Godspeed drones were created for a singular purpose. They are indeed androids in a way, but they are not just robots. They have acquired sensitivity, enough self-awareness and independent thinking that a few of them have their own goals and ideas.

Apparently, the Godspeed drones that saved Team Flash are enjoying the lives given to them, while the rest are only interested in fulfilling the purpose they were designed for – to steal Barrys’ speed and give it to them. master. One way to do this is to harvest it directly from the Speed ​​Force; Barry encountered some of them feeding off the Speed ​​Force when he tried to visit the future. Later inFlashDeon (Christian Magby) told him that draining this speed is a long and tedious process due to the fact that Godspeed drones cannot stay in the Speed ​​Force for long periods of time. This explains why the Godspeeds continue to stick around, but maybe it’s about to end. Calculations made by Chester (Brandon McKnight) indicate the war is about to end turbo with Godspeed attacks occurring much more frequently than before.

According to the drone Barry spoke to, once their master gets everything he needs from Barry and the Speed ​​Force, they’ll all die, possibly because he has a way to unplug them. all. This is probably why the Godspeed drones saved Barry in Episode 15, because they know they lose if the bad guys get what they’re looking for. To live, they need the death of their own creator. They’re willing to align with Team Flash to make it happen, but they’re also okay with killBarry if he opposes it.

How August Heart is involved

Most likely because of the Crisis, the man behind the curtain in Godspeed’s story is different from the one they fought in Season 5. Previously played by Kindall Charter, Season 7’s new August Heart is played by Karan Oberoi. It was he who created all the Godspeed drones involved in the Civil War. This is the person Godspeed meant in season 6 when Godspeed said the drone master wanted infinite speed. As John Diggle (David Ramsay) pointed out, Heart is the key to winning the war since his death can end it for the rebel side.

Heart also turned out to be the reason the Civil War was brought to the present day. Team Flashs prisoner Godspeed explained that they had no choice but to come to the present moment, because that’s where Heart is now. That being said, the character himself isn’t a threat to Team Flash or at least not yet. After finding him, it was discovered that Heart, who must have traveled through time to the present, either accidentally or on purpose, has amnesia. Additionally, Caitlins’ analyzes show that he has no speedster power of any kind. Heart may have started the war, but he’s not pulling the strings now. It could be that time travel or some other incident affected his memory of who he really is and what his plan was meant to be.

Flash’s future timeline explained

Godspeed and August Heart are from 2049, when Nora West-Allen is from. In the original timeline, Nora has grown up without Barry since he went missing in Crisis in the 2020s. Later, Nora clashed with August Heart early in her superhero career. Their conflict ultimately resulted in his arrest. The post-crisis timeline is obviously significantly different. Now Barry has two children, Nora and Bart. Bart mentioning that it doesn’t bother Barry that his name is Pops proves that Barry does indeed have a life with his children, which was not the case before the Earth-90 Flash (John Wesley Shipp) made the sacrifice ultimate for him during the crisis. It could be that in the future, an older, more experienced Barry Allen will team up with his two grown children to fight Godspeed (and potentially other existing and unrevealed Arrowverse villains) in the 2040s. If so, Nora and Bart will surely have the opportunity to talk to Barry about it in Lightning 150e episode. From all appearances, it seems like Barry has a good life ahead of him, but his dream about Nora is an ominous sign that Godspeed’s Civil War threatens to rewrite that future and erase it from existence.

