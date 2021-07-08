Entertainment
Megan Fox responds to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess relationship
Megan Fox is therefore there for the current relationship of her ex-husband. Brian Austin Green shared a steamy photo of himself on Instagram kissing his girlfriend Sharna Burgess at Disneys Animal Kingdom on July 6. He captioned the post with, It’s been a very long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with. But Green isn’t the only one delighted with his romance with the Dancing with the stars pro. Ex-wife Fox is too.
Grateful for Sharna, Renard commented next to a purple heart emoji, according to Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs, which captured a screenshot of Fox’s response before it was deleted. And it seems that while Fox is grateful to Burgess, Burgess is grateful to Green. There’s no one else I can imagine sharing [life] with, the dancer wrote in the comments. I love you. The dancer also shared a photo of herself on her newsfeed. plant a kiss on the Beverly Hills, 90210 star cheek. Even at Disney World you are all I see, she wrote. I could never get enough of you.
Interestingly, Foxs’ comment disappeared, causing some fans to question whether the post was meant to be in the shadows instead of being praised. However, Green made it clear that he and his ex were on very good terms. For people who need or want clarification. Megan and I get along really well, he wrote on his Instagram Stories on July 7. None of us do little digs. We both work very hard to get along and co-parent well for our children. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love.
It’s nice to see that Fox is so supportive of their relationship with his ex, especially considering the drama that happened after their split in late 2019. After their breakup, things turned sour between them on social media at many times. In November 2020, for example, Fox accused Green of deliberately trying to make her look bad for their three children: Journey River, 4, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 8.
I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media, she commented on the Greens Halloween post with their kids. I know you love your children. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to position yourself through Instagram. She also called her ex for making it sound like an absent mom while also describing herself as the Eternal and Eternally Caring Father of the Year.
This, of course, was just one example of Fox and Greens social media beef. In November 2020, the Jennifer’s body The star shared a photo on Instagram with her current boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. Achingly Beautiful Boy … My heart is yours, she captioned the post. Green then trolled his ex by sharing a picture of their sons and poking fun at the Fox legend. Boys of painful beauty My heart is yours, he wrote.
The Fox’s latest comment on the Greens’ picture with Burgess seems to prove that the exes are in a much better place now. And certainly, Green is happier than he has been in a very long time. Earlier this month, the actor said People this meeting with Burgess changed everything. On our first date, we completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time around, he said. It became something noticeably different from anything I had experienced before.
Burgess echoed the Greens’ sentiments, explaining to the magazine that they met at a cafe and quickly found themselves locked together in a house amid the coronavirus pandemic. I was grateful for this because it allowed us to really take our time and it was really great, she said. Green, for his part, knew Burgess was the one as soon as they kissed. I wasn’t sure what that meant until the first time we kissed and then it was attraction and many more, he added. It was very cool. And we really have the same moral compass.
