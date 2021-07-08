9 Bollywood songs with sexual innuendos





Since Bollywood spent a lot of time hushing up the subject of sex, they’ve certainly found some interesting ways to portray it on screen. Take the stage, songs loaded with sexual innuendo. As comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath explains, if one song has two meanings, the second is ALWAYS sex and without a doubt these songs prove its theory. We found the most the most popular of the lot. What other Hindi songs do you think should be added to this list? Let us know in the comments below! 1. Maal Gadi, Andaz Watching Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor do pelvic thrusts is a healing image you can’t ignore. The lyrics actually go, Garam ho gaya engine, you dhakka laga which is literally one of the most creative ways to describe sex. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI8pQqN6EiI

Credit: YouTube / Ultra Bollywood 2. Khada Haï, Andaz Thinking about it, Andaz had more than its share of two-way songs. For this one, we find the same couple but instead of metaphors, this time the lyrics are quite direct. When the singer adds a melody to the lyrics like khada hai, khada hai, with zooms from Anilofpelvic area, what other meanings can you think of? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI8pQqN6EiI Credit: YouTube / Ultra Bollywood 3. Din Mein Leti Hai, Amaanat How did the films of the 90s portray female desire? Via songs like this. You gather a group of lehenga clad women who suggestively dance to the lyrics, Din mein leti hai, raat mein leti hai. Credit: YouTube / Jhankar Express 4. Sarkaï Lo Khatiya, King Babou Karisma Kapoor and Govinda have been part of a number of questionable song videos, but it’s taking the cake. Not only do they just bump into clothes, but it’s super scary overall to see in 2021. Isse better toh direct hi sex Dikha summer! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Be_It32jfOQ

Credit: YouTube / Ultra Bollywood 5. Namak Ishq Ka, Omkara This whole song is a giant pun on ejaculation. If you don’t believe us, how do you explain the lyrics otherwise, Raat bhar chana re, namak ishq ka haye re? Credit: YouTube / Eros Now Music 6. Dreamum Wakeupum, aiyya While the song’s image is far from bad, the lyrics do all the work. You get brightly dressed dancers, OTT sets, and a catchy tune, but at the end of the day you’re literally singing about the sex. Credit: YouTube / T-Series 7. Ringa Ringa, Slumdog Millionaire The track made up of AR Rahman has a very cheeky way of describing the act and was totally okay with it. Credit: YouTube / SlumdogMusic 8. I am a hunter, Wasseypur Gangs This song is the embodiment of all the talent that the Indian film music industry possesses. Making a catchy, out-of-the-box song that actually describes sex isn’t very easy, but they managed to do it. Credit: YouTube / T-Series 9. Aa Re Pritam Pyare, Rowdy rathore The lyrics of this song go, Pallu ke neeche chupake rakha hai, uthado toh hungama ho. Where are you going from? Credit: YouTube / Sony Music India Vevo Main image credit: Sapna Arts + Shemaroo Entertainment

