Taming of The Tempest

The first step for Maler was to reduce Shakespeare’s five-act play to 100 minutes, in order to allow for a performance without an intermission that would minimize interaction with the crowd.

In a way, 100 minutes is like the length of a feature film, so that should be a comfortable amount of time to sit down. But the brevity of the text does not make the directing easier, says Maler.

Maler has some experience with shortening Shakespeare’s dramas without sacrificing any dramatic urgency. Hamlet 360, his breathtaking virtual reality film of this tragic play only lasted 60 minutes and kept all of those pathetic and tense stories going.

Every time you start directing a play, you think about the story you want to tell, Maler says. I had already made some cuts in the script for the Zoom reading we did with the cast last summer, but it all depends on having actors in the room, hearing how things sound and how the story unfolds.

As Maler works with the company on the script, production manager Jenna Worden works to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable. Behind the scenes, the company hired an additional trailer to dispatch the actors when they are not on stage. Everyone in the company is vaccinated and undergoes weekly COVID-19 tests. They also wear masks in the rehearsal room; rapid behind-the-scenes changes have been reduced; and the transfer of accessories includes careful disinfection.

On the public side, although tickets are always free, reservations are required, with hourly arrivals and a limitation on the number of people who can gather.

We have hired a full reception team this year, says Worden, who will register people at designated points of entry. The hearing area will be demarcated and our staff will lead people into an area. This year, the public can pay $ 5 to reserve a lawn chair that they can take in their place or donate $ 150 for a pair of lawn chairs in the section near the stage. (Details on https://commshakes.org.)

To respect the rules of fairness of the actors, the arrivals of the members of the cast to the rehearsals had to be staggered. With Broadway reopening in September, Miguel Cervantes, who was set to play Ariel, the spirit that serves the ruler of Prospero Island, had to give up. He travels to New York to play the title role in Hamilton. John Lam, principal dancer of the Boston Ballet, stepped in and Maler says the way Lam expresses himself through his body provides unexpected insight into the relationship between Prospero and his servant.

No matter what changes I make, the actors bring so much to the play, Maler says. Repetitions are a process of accretion, accumulation and evolution.

At the center of the production is award-winning actor John Douglas Thompson, who returns to CSC to play Prospero after starring in Romeo and Juliet in 1997.

When I first thought about the story we wanted to tell, I thought of it as a kind of homecoming for John, Maler says. But we have all been changed by this past year, which has been full of calls to action around social justice, the fear and uncertainty of the pandemic, and the isolation and loneliness of quarantine.

The Tempest, Maler says, is a play about forgiveness and what’s at stake when you ask for it or give it.

In the first half of the play, we meet Prospero as he is driven by rage, harboring resentment for over a decade while isolated on an island. But in the second half, Maler says, Prospero realizes that if he doesn’t let go of his anger, he will destroy himself and everything he loves.

John told me he wanted to understand how he could become a better person on the other side of the pandemic, Maler says. I hope this is true for all of us, and I know The Tempest serves as a guide for it.

Memories and dreams at Double Edge Farm

Double Edge Theaters’ annual summer show returns from July 17 through August. 8 with memories and dreams on the farm in Ashfield. The outdoor show moves through various spaces on the farm with the imaginative combination of acrobatics, movement, storytelling and puppet sets. This year’s show is described as a mosaic of myths and stories. (Tickets from $ 25 to $ 40 at https://doubleedgeheatre.org.)

Bed sheet art

Peter Schumann, the founder and artistic director of Bread & Puppet Theater, 87, continues to make art that opposes consumerism, recently denouncing the commercial development that threatens the Fort Point artist community. During the pandemic, the king-size sheets thrown in by a hotel became a source of inspiration for him. Bedsheet Mitigations, on display at Midway Gallery, 15 Channel Center St., through August 31 and co-curated by the gallery and Artspeech, is a series of paintings, using leaves as canvases, that explore many of the issues his company theatrical stages. Combined with these attenuating images, several other bed sheets will be on display at Midway, taken from Schumann’s new Crucifixion series. (Details on midwaygallery.org and artspeech.org.)