All you need is Paul





McCartney 3.2.1, Zachary Heinzerlings illuminating a six-part documentary in which former Beatle Paul is interviewed by veteran producer Rick Rubin, seems to take place in a transcendent dimension. Shot in opalescent black and white, the set looks like a stage set or a recording studio or a cozy basement balanced in the void. Some bright lights shine in the dark and sometimes a faint silhouette can be seen. Scattered around are a piano, guitars, and a mixer that Rubin will use to play songs and isolate elements in the songs that he and McCartney analyze and make sentimental. White bearded, barefoot rubins looking like a hippie version of William Blakes Ancient of days adds to the afterlife, and one could imagine the specters of John Lennon and George Harrison and the immortal and ageless Ringo Starr joining the show. Archival images and stills, in vintage color or monochrome, of the eternal young McCartney and his Beatles cronies punctuate the hazy atmosphere. Not only is the series a deepening of the creative process and the narrative of a unique cultural moment, it also evokes the workings of memory and the passage of time.

The most famous left-handed bassist in the world, as seen in “McCartney 3,2,1”. Hulu As befitting such an amorphous and indeterminate setting, the topics covered emerge with the apparent randomness of free association and the flow of consciousness which is also how, according to McCartney, much of The Beatles’ music was born. . In episode one (These things bring you together), he reflects on disparate topics such as how his optimism and John Lennons’ cynicism intertwined with their makeup, and how his sunnier demeanor can be attributed to a childhood in which his family reunited to sing show tunes while his father played the piano (I thought everyone had happy families, he says); on the other hand, Lennon experienced the abandonment of his father and the untimely death of his mother. McCartney then discusses his relationship with Harrison, how they met as kids on the school bus and bonded over their common taste for music. Both were playing guitar and learning new chords and teaching them to each other. McCartney plays one of these chords. He remembers the fingering but not the name F je ne sais quoi and explains how he included it in pseudo-songs he played at parties pretending to be French to impress the girls. Later, Lennon would remind her of those songs which McCartney then resurrected and combined with elements of Edith Piafs. Milord and a few French phrases suggested by a friend and, voila, the result was Michelle, from Rubber Soul (1965). Simple, right? This is how you make a hit that the world will hum again five decades later. Rick Rubin (left) with Paul McCartney, in “McCartney 3,2,1”. Hulu Some of the anecdotes recounted by McCartney are familiar. In episode three (The people we loved loved us!), it picks up the story of Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds, by Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967), does not actually refer to LSD but is based on a childhood drawing by Johns’ son, Julian. Less well known is the story he tells about Dear Prudence, from the White Album (1968), which Lennon wrote at the Maharishi Mahesh Yogis ashram in India, where he and the others tried to persuade Prudence Farrow, Mias’s sister, to stop meditating and go out. from his chalet. Some of the figures explained are relatively obscure. Much of episode four (Like teachers in a laboratory) went on to dissect Abbey Road’s Maxwells Silver Hammer (1969), an analysis unlikely to gain many new fans for the oddity. But other curiosities deserve deserved attention, such as Tomorrow Never Knows, by Revolver (1966), and the inimitable You Know My Name (Look Up the Number), the B-side of the single Let it Be (1970). Throughout the series, McCartney emphasizes that the success of The Beatles was not the result of individual effort but stemmed from serendipity, teamwork, and a group ethic that encouraged new challenges. While he doesn’t go into the details of the working relationship between him and Lennon, the way McCartney talks about it, their synergy is evident. The same goes for her feelings of melancholy and regret at how it all came undone. Although McCarthy refrains from details and recriminations, he admits he was heartbroken when the group disbanded; and perhaps for this reason several of the songs from the band’s last album, Let It Be (1970), feature in the series. Indeed, these latter sessions receive as much attention as McCartney’s body of post-Beatles work (although he is still a force to be reckoned with; his most recent album, McCartney III, was number one in Grande. -Brittany and the United States in December 2020). ). Think of this series as an intimate prelude to Peter Jackson’s mega-documentary on the making of Let It Be, which will be released in November. The rooftop performance of Get Back takes on even more intensity than seen here, and the series itself, perhaps inevitably, ends with Abbey Road’s The End. McCartney 3,2,1 premieres July 16 on Hulu. Go to www.hulu.com. Peter Keough can be reached at [email protected].

