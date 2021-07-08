Viacom18 Studios will feature Fighter star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone; will be India’s first aerial action franchise: Bollywood News





Bollywood Hungama previously reported that Viacom18 joined the crew for the upcoming film Fighter as a studio partner in association with the Marflix banner of Siddharth Anands. Viacom18 made the official announcement of the same on Twitter on Thursday. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Viacom18 took to its social media account to share a video while making the official announcement. “After a decade of entertaining you with hits that matter to you, we’re all set to raise the bar in your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first #Fighter aerial action franchise with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone, ”they tweeted. After a decade of entertaining you with hits that matter to you, we’re all ready to raise the bar for your cinematic experience! Get ready to witness India’s first aerial action franchise #Fighter with @iHrithik and @deepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/r1eP89IkI8 Viacom18 Studios (@ Viacom18Studios) July 8, 2021 Speaking about the project, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, “An aerial action film offers a unique cinematic experience. This has never been done in India. Being a Top Gun fan, I’ve been looking for years for a storyline that explores aerial action and has a history rooted in India. Fighter is that answer. Siddharth understands this genre and brings a unique touch to his films. I am delighted to work with him to build this franchise. “ Siddharth Anand added: “Fighter is a dream project, and I’m happy that someone with Ajit’s vision is partnering with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for an action-loving global theater audience that craves spectacle and big screen experience. “ Designed for a global audience Fighterwill see the latest technology and filming techniques. The film is slated to be shot around the world, but the story is truly Indian and salutes the bravery, sacrifice and patriotism of our armed forces. Fighter will be produced under the Marflix banner with Viacom18 as a studio partner. Apparently this is a global deal and the studio owns an interest in almost every right, including from cinema to digital to satellite. It is said to be the biggest deal in the post-pandemic world in terms of finances. The film will see Hrithik play the role of an Air Force officer for the first time in his career. The film will see a pan Indian release. The film, which is originally produced in Hindi, will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The movie is set to kick off somewhere in 2022 after Hrithik ends Vikram Vedha and The night manager and Deepika ends Pathan and Trainee. ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukones Fighter will be mounted on Rs. 250 crore budget More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

