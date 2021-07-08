Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar who caught his friend Thackeray

The street outside actor Dilip Kumars’ well-appointed bungalow in Mumbai’s glamorous Bandra-Pali Hill was filled with mourners and selfie-takers on July 7 as his mortal remains were transported to their home. last rest. Called Nargis Dutt Street, she has seen angry political crowds and brainwashed fundamentalists screaming for his blood in the past, which has made his family restless, even frightened, but he remains unfazed. Dilip Kumar or Mohammad Yusuf Khan, widely hailed as a one-man institution, could also be a fiercely secular Indian who challenged fundamentalists, fascists and homophobes of his time when the occasion demanded it.

The 1990s were particularly demanding in this regard. The decade opened with the Ram Janmabhoomi Yatra, which meandered through India, leading the Hindutvawadis to demolish the Babri Masjid. The violent riots of 1992-93 in Bombay after demolition tore the largely cosmopolitan city apart. Dilip Kumar, along with his good friend Sunil Dutt and others in the Hindi film industry, has led relief campaigns and reconciliation meetings. They opened their homes and their purses to the victims of the riots. Dilip Kumar took a step forward and spoke about the role of the Shiv Sena in the brutal phase of January 1993, regardless of the long and warm relationship he had shared with its founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

This sparked a deluge of criticism in Thackeray’s reactions to the media and to his editorial in the party newspaper, Samna. Shiv Sainiks was eager to take on Yusuf Khan with his infamous muscle power. At the right time, angry men demonstrated in front of the actors’ bungalow, raging in the streets with their slogans and stones, also targeting Sunil Dutt. Thackeray lived on the other eastern end of Bandra, just a few minutes from Dilip Kumars’ bungalow, but the fundamentalist rift was so big that they rarely encountered the usual heat afterward.

The fire enters

Three or four years later, the men of Thackerays were protesting against Deepa Mehtas Fire, a film about two rebellious lesbians played by Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. Right-wing organizations have called for its ban and protests have erupted across India. Thackeray wrote a scathing editorial, a signal for his revelers who vandalized theaters showing the film, destroyed and set fire to his posters and resorted to vulgar yelling when lesbian scenes appeared on screen.

Thackeray, in addition to demanding a ban on the film, sarcastically added that he would allow its release in Mumbai if the names of the two main characters – Radha and Sita – were changed to Muslim names.

Deepa Mehta approached the Bombay High Court to ask for police protection to exhibit her film. His co-applicant in the writ was the dreaded Dilip Kumar. Others in Bollywood, including Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt, strongly supported Mehta, but Dilip Kumar had lent the seriousness of his character to the petition itself. Thackeray saw red. Dozens of his men landed outside his bungalow in near-naked condition, with dirty signs and obscene slogans, intending to embarrass him. His rescue work during the riots, calling out his old friend and being Yusuf Khan made him a special target.

The actor was unfazed. They play the roles given to them by their director. Why should I worry if they embarrass themselves? calmly asked the actor of this writer. Would he talk to his friend Thackeray? Dilip Kumar shook his head, once but firmly, a glint of regret falling on his eyes. It could have been the decline of a personal friendship or the demise of a secular and tolerant society he knew. He then said, Karmanye vadhikaraste ma phaleshu kadachana with that inimitable voice. The cadence, precision and pause of this recitation remain a good memory.

Indian Icon, Pak Award

The worst was yet to come. In 1998, Dilip Kumar, the man born in Peshawar before the partition, received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, even as then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pakistani Nawaz Sharif attempted a breakthrough in hostile bilateral relations. There was a stir about Dilip Kumar accepting the award. The buzz was that Dilip Kumar had consulted Vajpayee on this matter. After careful consideration, he decided to accept it and took his good friend Sunil Dutt, whose roots were also in pre-score Pakistan, for the awards ceremony.

A year later, the Kargil conflict ended any chance of detente between the two nations and exacerbated hypernationalist sentiments on both sides of the border. Sections of the Indian media have referred to Indian soldiers as our boys and so on. Bal Thackeray demanded that Dilip Kumar return the award or leave India forever. It was an unspoken test of nationalism, a false test, but it caught the popular imagination. Thackerays’ men again took to the streets with heinous and hurtful slogans, demanding that Dilip Kumar leave India in a hurry. Similar demands have started pouring in from the hypernationalist right elsewhere in the country.

This time, Dilip Kumar was hurt and distressed. The insult, Go to Pakistan, troubled him. He agonized over how it would be used more and more against Muslims in India. I chose to be in India, he then said to this writer, This is my land as much as yours, I will live here and I will be buried here. I won’t live in the shadows or go out just because some people ask.

Months later, he told Sunil Sethi on NDTV: This is an abominable statement from a responsible person, and has no legal validity. It is hurtful, it offends the sense of personal dignity. We feel aggrieved and [it] makes you angry.

During troubled times, Dilip Kumar’s words carried weight on both sides of the border, as was evident years later in Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, the book of Pakistan’s former foreign ministers, Neither a Falcon nor a dove. Dilip Kumar, he revealed, was one of the few who was drafted to negotiate talks between Vajpayee and Sharif during the Kargil conflict. For his part, the actor did not talk about it nor took advantage of it.

Political citizen with a voice

Dilip Kumar was not a politician and did not want to become one, unlike his dear friend Sunil Dutt, but he was a deeply thoughtful politician. He had a one-on-one equation with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, campaigned for VK Krishna Menon in Lok Sabha’s election on the word Nehrus, actively associated with the campaigns of his friend Sharad Pawars until he could, also campaigned for the election of Dr Manmohan Singhs from South Delhi in 1999 and shared a relationship with Vice President Singh as well as with Vajpayee and Thackeray.

In their nearly 50-year relationship, Dilip Kumar did not hesitate to sometimes tell Pawar what he thought of his politics. Despite his earlier friendship with Thackeray and his relationship with Vajpayee, he did not hesitate to challenge them for their fanaticism or fundamentalism. Living in Mumbai and taking on Thackeray in the 1990s, or being an Indian during that decade and later, required a courageous, politically focused icon who could be more than a quintessential actor when the opportunity presented itself.

Dilip Kumar, or Yusuf Khan as Thackeray sometimes laughed at him, was all this and more, ready to leverage his iconic status for social good. He knew the weight of his words, his voice, and was not afraid to use it in a non-belligerent way to push back the fundamentalists. In a poetic coup de justice, Thackeray’s son Uddhav, as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, conferred a state funeral on Dilip Kumar and walked Nargis Dutt Street to the bungalow to offer his condolences. The actor must have laughed to himself …

(The author, a veteran Mumbai-based journalist and columnist, writes on politics, cities, media and gender. Opinions are personal.)