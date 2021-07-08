Disney’s Encanto movie trailer is filled with magic





Disney’s Encanto trailer has finally arrived, revealing the vibrant and colorful world of the upcoming adventure, family, and wizarding film.

The new trailer for Charm has finally come out, revealing the magical world of Disney’s latest animated feature. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush and Charise Castro Smith and written by Smith, Bush and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Charm is currently slated for a theatrical release in the United States in the fall of 2021. The film will be Miranda’s first solo endeavor as a songwriter for Walt Disney Animation Studios, following her acclaimed contributions to the band original from Moana. Set in a fictionalized version of Colombia, Charm tells the story of the Madrigal family, each member of which possesses powerful and unique magical abilities. Each member except Mirabel, who is struggling to integrate into his family because of his apparent lack of magic. The teaser sequences for the film showed a beautifully animated world of nature and adventure, filled with many cute animal companions that modern Disney films have become known for. Related: Why Raya Must Become The Next Official Disney Princess Now that Disney released the new one Charm trailer, this colorful world has been revealed in all its glory. Mirabels’ journey to save her magical worlds certainly has Disney identifying marks, but the film also looks like it could become a unique and compelling new entry into Disney canon when it releases later in 2021, in particular. when associated with the music of Mirandas. CharmNew trailer below. As heard in the trailer, Brooklyn nine-nine Star Stephanie Beatriz will provide the voice of Mirabel Madrigal. Beatriz recently collaborated with Miranda on the film adaptation of her Tony-winning Broadway musical. In the heights, where she played Carla. You don’t hear much of Miranda’s music in the trailer, other than a few funny background beats, but if her work on Moana is an indication, he should be a great choice to bring Disney’s last magical world to life. Charm will be Walt Disney Animation Studios 60e feature film, following the release of Raya and the last dragon earlier this year. Disney has yet to share specific details on the release plan for the new films, but it seems likely that the film will be released exclusively in theaters. Disney continued with a hybrid cinema / streaming release model for a number of its big movies this year, including Black Widow. However, the company has said that some films will be released later this year, such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, will debut exclusively in theaters. Disney animation fans still have a little time to wait, but Charm Looks like this should be a fun new adventure when it releases later this fall. Next: Every Upcoming Disney Animated Movie Source: Disney Marvel theory: the X-Men movies are part of the MCU multiverse

