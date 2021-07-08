All the ‘new’ has been borrowed | Culture & Leisure

Creative recycling abounds. On The CW, an old remake is the subject of a special retrospective and a former CW favorite is streaming. Meanwhile, a spin-off from an ABC franchise begins a new season on Freeform.

AND presents: 9021OMG! The Cast Tells All (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) offers a cast preview for the 2008 CW spin-off which ran for five seasons and offers insights from AnnaLynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan Mack Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes.

There have been six iterations of the 90210 concept, at least two with the same cast. Two August ago, Fox tried to deliver a meta version of the original, starring Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling as themselves, each desperate for a comeback and a chance to remake the show that made them stars. Overshadowed by the then recent death of Luke Perry, it was canceled after his summer season.

In another zip code, Gossip Girl has moved melodrama, money, and cheekbones to the East Coast and into the 21st century. Set in the tippy-top set of Manhattan Prep School, the series ran from 2007 to 2012 on The CW. A new Gossip Girl will begin airing on HBO Max starting today.

At the time, no one would have confused HBO with the CW.

Grown-ish (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) is entering its fourth season, following the exploits of Zoey (Yara Shahidi), the eldest daughter of the ABC black-ish comedy, as she embarks on college and l ‘independence.

It feels like the world can only handle so many things. mixed-ish, a prequel set in the 1980s, following Rainbows’ hippie (ish) upbringing, was canceled after two seasons. black-ish has been renewed for an eighth and final season.

There was just over a month left of Foxs’ new version of Fantasy Island, which premieres on August 10. Launching a series at the end of the summer is something Fox invented in their early days. With Beverly Hills, 90210, in fact.

With so many loans going on, you have to hand it over to the recent Amazon Prime movie The Tomorrow War for not asking us to watch another branded expansion of a series, movie franchise, or comic book. . That said, its story is like Terminator, which was more than a little influenced by an old episode of The Outer Limits.

Sundance Now airs the third season of Motherland, the British comedy about middle-class parents navigating between work, divorce and child rearing while caring for aging parents. The cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin (Bleak House).

Very different families clash after a friendship between their children leads to sudden tragedy in the 2019 drama Human Capital (7 p.m., HBO, TV-MA), starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei and Peter Sarsgaard. The cast also includes Maya Hawke, daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Critics have praised her cast and emotionally absorbing performances.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Nick and Amy announce the biggest challenge yet on Making It (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) and NBA Countdown (7:30 p.m., ABC) anticipate the big game.

Rio irritates Beth on Good Girls (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

The Phoenix Suns host Game 2 of the NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

To the chagrin of his intentions, Bull is pursuing a political affair on Bull (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

Longtime predators share bites on The Croc That Ate Jaws (9 p.m. National Geographic, TV-14).

WORSHIP CHOICE

TCM continues its July tribute to Elvis Presley with two musicals: Viva Las Vegas (7 p.m., TV-14) and Speedway (9 p.m., TV-PG) with Ann-Margret and Nancy Sinatra respectively.

SERIES NOTES

A summer job at the museum on Young Sheldon (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Jamie Foxx hosts Beat Shazam (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … Two servings of funniest animals from world (7 pm, CW, r, TV-PG) … Matchmaking on United States of Al (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Love Island (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) .. Will Arnett animates Lego Masters (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … Three women are suspected of drugging an older man and pointing him to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9 p.m., NBC, r , TV) -14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Pete Buttigieg and Katja Herbers are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … Graham Norton, Zosia Mamet, Brandon Taylor and Kristina Schiano visit Late Night With Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) .. Kal Penn and Josh Groban appear on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 PM, CBS, r).