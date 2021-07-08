Bollywood star praises Liverpool society’s ‘wonderfully kind’ gesture in Indian Covid-19 relief effort





Bollywood actress Amy Jackson praised a leading Liverpool-based company that responded to an urgent plea for help from India, amid the continuing Covid-19 crisis in the country. India has seen a catastrophic increase in coronavirus cases this year and infection rates are the highest on record, nearly tripling the peak of 2020. It is currently the second worst affected country in the world and hospitals have struggling to cope with the number of new cases. Following an urgent appeal from the Hope Foundation – an international charity that works with children in Kolkata, a Liverpool health company has stepped up to help. DAM Health Group sent vital air conditioning equipment, along with Covid-safe protection kits including masks and disinfectants, while also making a large donation to help fund ventilators in hospitals in the region. The company’s efforts have since been applauded by Scouse Bollywood actress Amy Jackson. The Woolton-born movie star, who has a huge fan base in India after a string of blockbuster films, said: “It’s a wonderfully kind gesture that makes a real difference in the lives of Kolkata people who are so badly affected by the ravages of Covid-19. “The supplies sent, such as air conditioners and test kits, will help the situation considerably. “It’s amazing to see a Liverpool company stepping in to offer so much help. Frank Joseph and his team should be proud and I can’t wait to meet them to thank them for their efforts.” DAM Health is a Liverpool-based Covid-19 testing company that operates across the UK. The company is led by Professor Frank Joseph who said: “The fight against Covid-19 is a global effort. We were working to keep the virus under control in the UK, but it is vital that we support other countries as well. I am proud that DAM Health can help in this way by partnering with the Hope Foundation. “Amy is a huge star in India so it’s nice to hear her kind words about what we are doing to help the international Covid relief effort. I know she is very concerned about the issues in India, so I look forward to keeping her posted on our work. “ In addition to supporting the Hope Foundation, DAM Health also announced a partnership with the Football For Change initiative which aims to provide education and employment opportunities to young people from socially and economically disadvantaged communities. The charity initiative was started by Liverpool FC star Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this year. To learn more about DAM Health, visit website.

