Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to move in together very soon





Get serious! Ben affleck and Jennifer lopez are ready to take their relationship to the next level, an exclusive source reveals in the new issue ofUs weekly. Ben and Jen spend almost every night together when they’re not working, shares the insider. They plan to move in together very soon. After a two-year engagement in the early 2000s, the Argo producer, 48 years old, and the scammers the 51-year-old actress reconnected in May after Lopez split from her fiance Alex rodriguez. To kick off their rekindled romance, the couple dubbed Bennifer long ago while on a trip to Montana. It was just the two on vacation together, a second source saidWeat the time. They looked very happy together. In the months that followed, the Grammy winner and Missing girl the actor spent a lot of quality time with them and with their children. Affleck shares three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer garner. Singer Im Real, for her part, shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. As their relationship continues to evolve, the couple poke fun at anyone who says they are rushing things, according to the original source. For Jen, she and Ben now have their entire lives organizing things in a comfortable way, the insider adds. She intends to be an involved mother-in-law who is there for Ben in this area, and Shell wants him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s children. A third source previously said We that Lopez’s love for Affleck stems, in part, from his skills with children. Ben is great with kids and that’s what really rekindled J. Los’s attraction to him, the insider said.We in June. She saw how well he treated and interacted with his children and fell in love with him. Earlier this month, Lopez shared how cheerful she was during an appearance on Zane LoweApple Music radio show. I’m super happy, she said. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What is happening? It’s okay? That’s it. I have never been better. I have really come to a place in my life where I am very good on my own, she explained. And I think once you get to this place amazing things happen to you that you never imagine happening in your life. And so that’s where I am. And I love all the love that comes my way right now and all the good wishes. And I just want everyone to know it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life. To learn more about the potential pair move, watch the video above and download the latest issue of Us weekly, on newsstands now. Listen to Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as each week Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news!



