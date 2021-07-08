Excitement builds for the return of Canal Fulton’s Olde Canal Days

CANAL FULTON Sara Batko attended the premiere Olde Canal Days Festival in 1968 during his childhood.

Year after year, she returned with her family, later bringing her own daughter to the annual event.

Today, Batko is chairing the festival, which begins today and continues until Saturday.

“It’s good family fun,” Batko said. “I came to the parade in 1968 and I come every year, there was a festival.”

After a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the festival returns with fun, food, rides, shows and fireworks.

“Everyone is really excited about this,” Batko said. “The downtown merchants are very positive. I think it’s going to be a great 2021 (festival).”

What to expect at Olde Canal Days 2021

Mayor Joe Schultz shares the anticipation.

“We are really lucky to have him back this year,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been so excited to see carnival vendors in my life. Seeing them on (state) Highway 93 lined up yesterday while waiting to be able to enter the park, after the year we’ve been through, c ‘was really good. “

The historic town will be home to local vendors, artisans and nonprofits as well as more than 25 food operators offering everything from traditional funnel cakes and apple candies to gourmet nachos and lemonade, Batko said.

The mission has remained the same during its 53-year run to showcase the city, its businesses and its people. He also raised funds for the Olde Canal Day Museum and the St. Helena III riverboat.

“It’s always been about supporting our local community and getting people to come and see how great the city is,” said Batko. “At first it was a local thing, but now people are coming from all over Ohio.”

The event also serves as a homecoming, she said.

“People are really excited to see their neighbors, friends and high school buddies,” she said. “It’s a great reunion weekend.”

The festival begins at 5 p.m. when a group of young people take to the main stage on North Canal and Market streets to compete for the title of Queen of the Olde Canal Days and Junior Olde Canal Days Queen. The winners play an important role in representing the city statewide by attending other festivals and participating in the Professional Football Hall of Fame Grand Parade on August 7.

Bates Brothers Amusement will feature rides, as well as an inflatable house and inflatable slides. One wrist at will and costs $ 17.

Each night of the event there will be live music and entertainment including Never Too Late on Thursday, Buck Naked Band on Friday and Aftermath, Experience the Sixties on Saturday on the main stage. Shows start at 7 p.m.

Saint Helena III will offer daily walks on the canal.

The Ohio Burn Unit will present its award-winning fire show at 9 p.m. at St. Helena Heritage Park.

Saturday’s events kick off with the grand parade at 11 a.m. Participants include bat and drum corps and school groups.

“I really think people are excited to be able to participate after last year,” she said. “A body of sticks and drums participates and then heads over to Elyria for another event later in the day. The kids really can’t wait to join in and get out there and do what they love to do.”

From noon to 2 p.m., kids can explore Police, Fire, EMS, Army and SWAT vehicles during the Trucks and Tykes event.

Later that night, the festival will end with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Batko is monitoring the weather, but said “even though there is a 90% chance of rain, it doesn’t mean it will rain 90% of the day”.

The weather forecast announces showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

“Just come and have fun with the family,” Batko said.

Olde Canal Days

When: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canal Street South and St. Helena Heritage Park, Canal Fulton

What: Food and craft vendors, rides, carnival games, shows, grand parade and fireworks

For a full schedule of events, visithttp://discovercanalfultonevents.com/oldecanaldaysevents.htm

Road closures

State Route 93 (Cherry Street) will be closed to Walnut Street at the Cherry Street Bridge until Sunday noon for the festival.

South and North Canal streets will also be closed on Poplar and Market streets. Detour signs will be posted.