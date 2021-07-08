Bollywood celebrities who got married outside of the industry





I thought Shah Rukh and Kajol were a real couple after watching DDLJ when I was a schoolgirl. It was hard to get me to think otherwise. Usually, the onscreen chemistry of the co-actors is so well brewed that they end up finding the “love of their life” on the sets of the movies they make together. Interestingly, there are celebrities who have experienced the throbbing of butterflies in their stomachs either for their “old school pal” or after tying knots in an arranged marriage setting. It intrigues us to know the love stories of those who gave us the idea of ​​love. We present to you 14 Bollywood celebrities who found their “eternity” outside of B-Town. 1.Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, a Bollywood style diva and Anand Ahuja, a businessman are a perfect match. They got married on May 8, 2018. 2 .. Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Sriram Nene Madhuri Dixit was at the height of her career when she decided to marry Dr. Sriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. On October 17, 1999, the couple got married. 3.Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty is a talented and glamorous Bollywood actress who married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. 4. Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta 90s Bollywood sensation Juhi Chawla’s marriage to businessman and entrepreneur Jay Mehta in 1995 was a roller coaster ride that she and her husband went on to experience. Source: indian express 5. Esha Deol Takhtani and Bharat Takhtani Esha Deol Takhtani decided to marry her childhood sweetheart and businessman Bharat Takhtani on June 29, 2012. 6. Asin Thottumkal and Rahul Sharma Asin Thottumkal married longtime boyfriend and Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma on January 19, 2016. 7. Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi Ayesha Takia, who had a pretty good career in Bollywood, married Farhan Azmi, a mega hotelier and son of politician Abu Azmi. 8. Mumtaz and Mayur Madhvani Mumtaz, a seasoned actress, dated billionaire Mayur Madhvani for two years before marrying him in 1974 while on vacation in London. Source: pinterest 9. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Renowned South Indian and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal married longtime boyfriend and businessman Gautam Kitchlu amid the global pandemic on October 30, 2020. 10. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani Raveena Tandon, a ravishing Bollywood beauty, married Anil Thadani, a film distributor, at the Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur in 1995. 11. John Abraham and Priya Runchal John Abraham met Priya Runchal through mutual friends and married her in a very private wedding in 2013. Source: india time 12. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Bollywood sweetheart Shahid Kapoor tied the knots in an arranged marriage setting with Mira Rajput in 2015. 13. Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev Khan Sohail Khan had an Arya Samaj marriage to Punjabi girl Seema Sachdev in 1998, followed by conservative Nikah. Source: orissa post 14. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Varun Dhawan, who has known fashion designer Natasha Dalal from school, finally had a close marriage on January 24, 2021. Indeed, games are played in heaven and affairs of the heart do not need any planning.

