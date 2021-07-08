Apex Legends actor condemns transphobia with throaty roar on Harry Potter show





Erika Ishii, the voice actor behind Apex Legends Valkyrie, said f ** k TERF on a Harry Potté r inspired by the TTRPG show. Yes really. Ishii appears in the final season of Dimension 20, tabletop RPG comedy show Dropouts, starring writer and actress Danielle Radford, comedians Lou Wilson and Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Aabria Iyengar as Game Master. The show is called The marginalized and the magic and is inspired by Harry potter series, but its hella inclusive according to a wiki page on the season. A clip from the last episode has been shared on the Dimension 20 Twitter account and quickly went viral, in which Ishii says I’m like so in Harry potter but also, can I say f ** k TERFs? The others all stepped in to repeat his sentiment. She then continued: I still maintain that there is so much in there that, you know, resonated with a lot of us the misfits, a lot of us who wanted magic and really believed in it and i will never let this part go ** k TERF. Ishii also shared the clip online, once again garnering many positive engagements. Thank you for not leaving it out and relieving me and so many other trans people of a reply to the tweet. My God, it was surprisingly cathartic to hear! read another. In a follow-up tweet, Ishii said: It’s tough. It emptied me, after the role it played in my life, so I understand if anyone doesn’t want to commit to it. But I also want to be magical and funny and pretend like a cool Asian character going to wizarding school, so that’s what I tried to do. Erika Ishii is the voice actor behind Valkyrie, the latest legend to be added to the free online shooter Apex Legends. In one interview Alongside game writer Tom Casielo, Ishii has confirmed that Valkyrie is canonically lesbian. You can watch Erika Ishii in the Full Series of The marginalized and the magic as he goes out on the Dimension 20 website. For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or advice on [email protected]

