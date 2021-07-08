Naya Rivera’s mother and sister remember the star a year after her death





Naya Rivera’s family are in shock a year after the tragic death of the “Glee” star. The mother of the late actress, Yolanda Previtire, said “Hello America” that there are “no words to describe what we are going through” as the family takes care of day to day life, which includes helping take care of Rivera’s son, Josey, 5 years old. “Sometimes we are afraid that the grief will be so heavy that we are afraid for ourselves because it is difficult,” she said in the interview broadcast on Thursday, adding that the family was in therapy to do so. facing the trauma. Previtire said she felt the “energy” of her late daughter telling her to be happy and have fun with her grandson, yet, “I literally wake up every morning, and it’s almost like a restart button, and I have to shake it one foot at a time. And here we are. “ Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit series “Glee,” went missing on July 8, 2020, while on a boat trip with her young son on Lake Piru in Southern California. A multi-day search for the actress ended on July 13 when her body was found and she was confirmed dead while Naya’s younger sister Nickayla Rivera called ‘absolute hell’. Naya’s death was ruled as accidental drowning. She was 33 years old. Naya’s mother, Yolanda Previtire, and sister, Nickayla Rivera, talk about the late actress in an interview with “Good Morning America”. GMA Josey was found on the boat unharmed, with officials saying they believed Naya may have hoisted her son onto the pontoon after swimming in the lake, but had become too exhausted to help herself back up. Naya’s mother spoke to the star and Josey via FaceTime from the boat before the tragedy and was able to share footage of this call with authorities to help search for her daughter’s body. “And we had a great conversation,” said Previtire of their last speech. “The sun was kissing her face and she was just beautiful. … She was wearing a beautiful white swimsuit and she was shining. But she said she warned Naya that the water appeared to “get rough” during the call. The “Glee” star with her son, Josey, in 2019. AFP via Getty Images These days, Josey is cared for by Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, as well as her 27-year-old sister. Nickayla moved in with Dorsey after her sister died to help out her nephew, a move that raised some fans’ eyebrows and led Dorsey to blow up the absurd accounts that were circulating last year about the nature of their relationship. “I just knew when it happened, right when we got it, I knew the role I had to take on,” Nickayla said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pagesix.com/2021/07/08/naya-riveras-mom-sister-remember-star-one-year-after-death/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos