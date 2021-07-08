“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 7 Cast Revealed – The Hollywood Reporter





Baccalaureate in paradise fills his beach huts. ABC released the starting cast for its summer spin-off in The single person franchise. Listed in reverse chronological order by the most recent seasons, the cast is as follows: Karl Smith of Katie Thurston’s season of The bachelorette; Abigail Heringer, Serena Pitt, Mari Pepin-Solis, Jessenia Cruz, Serena Chew and Victoria Larson from Matt James Season The single person; Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Kenny Braasch and Noah Erb from the season of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams The bachelorette; Natasha Parker, Deandra Kanu, Kelsey Weir, Maurissa Gunn, Tammy Ly and Victoria Paul from Peter Weber Season The single person; Joe Amabile of the season of Becca Kufrin The bachelorette; and Tahzjuan Hawkins of the Colton Underwood season The single person. Season seven of Baccalaureate in paradise, which premieres on August 16, returns after a two-year hiatus hit by the pandemic and without longtime host Chris Harrison, who left the franchise last month. To welcome applicants – which includes singles from the three most recent cycles of The single person and the current broadcast Bachelorette, as well as familiar faces from seasons past – will instead be a rotating roster of guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess and franchise alumnus Wells Adams, the latter of whom will take on an expanded role at the beach. The reality encounters series, which is filming at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico, has ended production. Each guest host is believed to have filmed for a week. The number of episodes has not yet been announced. ABC’s connection line – noting the return after an “oasis break” – reads: “With the beach officially open, it’s time for a new group of former singles and singles to take another love photo while living together in a romantic resort in Mexico. “ ABC has released the above names of the 19 cast members for season seven, with the caveat that, like every season, more nominees will be announced at a later date. Baccalaureate in paradise has a revolving door cast element, as more Alum is introduced into the show after the Rose Ceremony eliminations (and will be announced after their eliminations on Thurston’s Bachelorette). Typically, the dating show does flip flops every week with the women and men holding the power to give roses. The announcement of paradiseThe return of 2021 after hitting the 2020 season due to the pandemic came at a difficult time for the ABC franchise, as Harrison’s future with the shows he had hosted for 19 years was then on the table. The veteran host took a hiatus in February after apologizing for the racist behavior of Rachael Kirkconnell, who was a contender for the then-airing season of The single person with Jacques. Months later, and soon after, the guests invited to paradise were announced, Harrison made his exit official after a confidential settlement and large payment, as Hollywood journalist reported. It was released a day after the premiere of Thurston’s. Bachelorette season, which is co-hosted by former Bachelorette stars Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. Baccalaureate in paradise is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Peter Geist and Louis Caric are executive producers.

