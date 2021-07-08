‘Rutherford Falls’ renewed for season 2 in Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter





It was about time, Peacock. NBCUniversal-backed streaming service renewed breakout comedy season two Rutherford Falls. The news comes after the one-camera comedy starring Ed Helms and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas which launched on April 22 to positive reviews. The show, which is produced in-house at Universal Television and stars Mike Schur (The right place) among its executive producers, currently has an impressive 94% review rating on RottenTomatoes.com. (Peacock, like other streamers, doesn’t post traditional audience data.) “We are so proud to be part of Rutherford Falls, intelligent comedy and a defining moment for indigenous representation in comedy both in front and behind the camera, ”said Lisa Katz, scripted president at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we’re excited to be developing season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast. Rutherford Falls features one of the largest Indigenous writers’ halls on television, featuring five scribes including showrunner Ornelas, and features stars Jana Schmieding and Michael Greyeyes as part of its historic on-screen portrayal. Schmieding and Helms play the role of friends at a crossroads when their sleepy town of Rutherford Falls receives an unexpected awakening. “We’re beyond ecstasy for season two! I’m probably a little biased, but Rutherford Falls is directed by the best writers, actors and crew on Earth, ”said Ornelas. “Not to mention Ed Helms and Mike Schur, two of the nicest guys in the business. We are very grateful to the folks at Universal Television and Peacock for continuing to champion aboriginal comedy. “ Rutherford Falls also marks the last scripted original to mark a revival at Peacock, joining Girls5eva, saved by the bell and NBC transfer Bio AP on the one-year streamer. Peacock, who is overseen by Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick as part of an entertainment content group that also includes NBC and cable companies USA and Syfy, among others, also has a roster that includes the upcoming Doctor Death, Kate McKinnon’s vehicle Joe Exotic, MacGruber, Queer as Folk, Wolf Like Me, Battlestar Galactica and Bel-Air, among others. Ornelas – who previously worked with Schur on Brooklyn nine-nine – exec produced alongside Schur, Helms, Mike Falbo of 3 Arts, David Miner and Morgan Sackett. A return date for season two of Rutherford Falls remains to be determined. To find out more from Ornelas on the realization of Rutherford Falls and his place in the history of television, discover his interview on THR Podcast TV Top 5.

