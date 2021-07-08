More details on the Avengers dining experience





ORLANDO, Florida. Disney Cruise Line has released more details on the Marvel-themed dining experience on its new ship, the Disney Wish, which is scheduled to make its maiden voyage in June 2022.

The ship will feature a restaurant called Worlds of Marvel, where Marvel characters such as the Avengers will play an important role in what Disney calls a cinematic culinary adventure. On Thursday, Disney revealed that the experiment will be called the Avengers Quantum Encounter and will follow Ant-Man and The Wasp, who embarked on their first public address on behalf of the Avengers. During a special presentation featuring powerful superhero items such as Captain Americas’ shield and Iron Mans Arc Reactor, the pair enlist the help of Captain America, Captain Marvel, and even diners when unexpected villain happens. The whole adventure will unfold around diners through scenes displayed on screens surrounding the room, hands-on demonstrations that don’t always go as planned, and Quantum Core devices that can shrink and grow objects from a distance. Each World of Marvel table will have its own Quantum Core. As for food, the restaurant will feature dishes inspired by locations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Wakanda, Sokovia, and New York City. In addition to revealing more about Worlds of Marvel, Disney also shared details of other dining options on board the Disney Wish. The ship will also have Marceline Market, which takes its name from Walt Disney’s early childhood hometown of Missouri. The dining venue will feature 10 food stalls themed from different Disney animated films such as Tangled, Ratatouille, Alice in Wonderland and Zootopia. Stalls will feature a menu of American classics, international specialties, seafood, soups, salads, vegetarian and plant-based options as well as baked goods and desserts. On the top deck, passengers will find Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods, an open-air restaurant serving barbecue grills, Mexican-inspired fare, pizza, American classics, and ice cream from five themed food stalls. As previously announced, Disney Wish will feature a Frozen-themed dining experience, an adults-only Star Wars lounge and bar, and Disney’s first-ever attraction at sea.

