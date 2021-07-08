Karishma Tanna is not only talented for her acting skills, but also for her fashion sense. The actress loves her summer dresses, but also makes them suitable for all seasons.

Karishma Tannas polka dot co-ords is an outfit suitable for all seasons

Recently, Karishma Tanna looked like a beautiful ray of sunshine as she posed alluring photos on her Instagram. She wore a short white polka dot mini skirt with a sheer long-sleeved shirt. She accessorized this outfit with a gold watch and bracelets as well as brown sunglasses.

She was wearing two different shoes. In one photo she wore gold and black strappy flats and in the other she wore shiny black heels with white thongs at the back holding her ankles. Both shoes went perfectly with the outfit. She kept her hair naturally wavy and flaunted her makeup-free look.

Work-wise, Karishma Tanna was last seen in the Naagin 3 series which can be watched on Voot.

