Euro 2020: Raheem Sterling the hero, and actor

Even in his heyday, Raheem Sterling remains a figure of controversy. Against Denmark at Wembley, it was his night. His pushing sprint resulted in the equalization of goals against his camp and his wriggling race through a labyrinth of legs resulted in the foul that resulted in the penalty, sealing England’s first-ever European Championship final.

Yet rather than being worshiped and acclaimed, Sterling finds himself doomed. A figure of anger.

From experts to the public, from fans to former players, he has been publicly crucified. It’s outrageous, shouted ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann. It is doubtful, Gary Neville returned his verdict. I feel bitter to lose like this, lamented Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand. In the later stages of a nervous and suspicious game, he was booed by some of the Danish fans.

None of these, however, would shock Sterling. In his professional career, he has faced far more toxic accusations. In the post-match interview, he smiled radiantly and defended the penalty: I stepped into the box and he stabbed his right leg as long as he goes to the back of the net, that’s all that matters . I don’t know what the incident looked like, I guess they checked it out and stuck with the referees’ decision.

Back in the days when players collapsed to the ground at the slightest nudge, Sterling reacted to tackle inside the box like most forwards. Reruns showed that the England star had indeed made contact with Mathias Jensens ‘right arm and that there was a thigh collision, although Joakim Maehles’ outstretched right boot did not trip Sterling, as one initially assumed. Jensens’ offenses were milder in nature, but offenses nonetheless. Sterling took advantage of the fall, rooms come with the entire Sterling package.

Ultimately, this could be seen as a true refereeing error and yet another example of the limitations of VAR, rather than an unscrupulous play. Sterling can be called an actor, but not a cheater.

Three goals, one assist

100% of England’s goals in the group stage

First match against Germany

Helped to score own against Denmark

Won the winning penalty against Denmark The Raheem Sterlings tournament was amazing pic.twitter.com/jIgBaAsrYk Football B / R (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Whether the English Euro ends in tears or in joy, Sterling would be haunted his entire life for this incident. It does not matter in the assessment of his detractors that he was the driving force for England in the Championship. He scored three most important goals, the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic, the agonizing first game against Germany, in addition to winning the tournament’s most important penalty for his country.

Yet he remains unrecognized and unloved. Not for him the affection for Harry Kane, or the cult status of Jack Grealish, or the wonder that accompanies every outburst of Phil Foden or Jadon Sancho. Sterling is no stranger to this indifference. It’s kind of easy to get me wrong, he once said.

Sometimes there are compelling reasons as well. Once he fell so easily that Arsene Wenger laughed: We know that Raheem Sterling dives well, he does that very well. There was even a video clip of his circulating dives a few years ago. The compilation was set to the background music of Dios’ cult classic, Holy Diver.

As with diving, Sterling himself offered some material for criticism. Like being pictured taking a puff of a shisha pipe, turning down a 100,000-a-week deal with Liverpool just because the coach had him play as a right-back in a game.

At Anfield, he was called the 20-year-old money-grabber by some of the officials his agent had negotiated for a higher salary. He later had an M16 assault rifle tattooed on his right calf, which sparked instant criticism from various sides. Pushes with his teammates didn’t encourage his image-building exercise either. Gareth Southgate had suspended him last year for a fight with his colleague Joe Gomez in the canteen. His habit of knocking down goalkeepers, as he has done against Denmark a few times, his excessive indulgences with the ball and his knack for drifting from his assigned spot made him a very polarized footballer.

All in all, he has every right to wonder why he is still underestimated. It should be remembered that he won several league titles with his club Manchester City, widely regarded as the second best team in EPL history. It should be remembered that in his last 20 games for England he has scored 15 goals. Long before protest racism became mainstream, Sterling had raised the issue. It’s worth reflecting on the hardships he endured on his journey from a decrepit Caribbean settlement in Brent to the affluent suburb of Cheshire. It is also worth appreciating that he was the driving force behind England on its journey to European glory.

Yet he is the eternal scapegoat. When Manchester City lost the Champions League final, they suffered racist abuse on Twitter by City fans. When England failed to score against Scotland, the clamor for his header was strongest. Whenever England seemed to stumble, he was about to be pinned down as a fall type. Yet whenever England has seemed to stumble, he has been the savior.

Maybe the story would be nicer to Sterling than the present. Or maybe he’s doomed to be a controversial figure even in his prime.