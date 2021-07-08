Amazon, Netflix, and major Hollywood studios file massive lawsuit against copyright infringer Jason Tusa

Contributing Author: Bryan Sullivan

Copyright violations by streamers and illegal downloads are not new, but repeat offenders can … [+] face major lawsuits like the one brought by a group of studios and content creators against an unrepentant streamer.

In the summer of 2020, the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment shut down the illegal pirate streaming network Area 51. The event was reportedly accompanied by a settlement agreement whereby the operator of Area 51 could not launch any new services. infringing copyright. However, in a newly filed new lawsuit, Amazon, Netflix and a group of prominent Hollywood studios allege the Area 51 closure deal has been repeatedly violated by a serial infringer of the law. author named Jason Tusa.

Massive copyright infringement and breach of contract trial filed on July 6, 2021 by Amazon, Netflix and studios such as Warner Brothers, Universal, Sony, Columbia, Disney and Paramount alleges how, in the months following the closure of Area 51, Tusa renamed and rebuilt its platform- streaming service form three more times under three new names, all of which infringed the copyrights held by the plaintiffs. These renowned platforms include Singularity Media, Digital Unicorn Media, and Tusas, the latest allegedly counterfeit streaming company, Altered Carbon. Each new iteration exploited the copyrighted works of networks and studios, with a list of hundreds of familiar titles that have been violated.

According to the lawsuit, Tusas’ business model is simple: For a nominal subscription, most recently to Altered Carbon, it provides its subscribers with an Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) service that includes offerings from major broadcast networks like ABC. , NBC, CBS, and Fox, cable channels such as BET, SyFy, USA Network and premium channels HBO and Showtime, among others. Subscribers access copyright infringing content through Altered Carbon apps that download directly to smart TVs, computers and mobile devices, as well as through a web portal. As alleged, since no content is properly licensed, Tusa keeps subscription prices low and does not have to pay complainants a license fee for exploiting their copyrights. Thus, according to the complainants, Tusa enjoys an unfair advantage over the competition. According to the plaintiffs, the previously concluded settlements conclusively demonstrate that Tusa is well aware that he does not have the licenses to share these works, and he has even formally agreed to stop this conduct in the pastyet the existence of the Altered Carbon’s latest platform demonstrates how its driving offense knowingly continued with no intention of stopping.

Tusa is apparently no stranger to streaming unauthorized content on a large scale. Area 51 is said to have received nearly three million visits during its last year of operation. The threat of a performance repeat for Altered Carbon has the plaintiffs in this latest lawsuit aimed at stopping its illegal behavior once and for all.

How do Amazon, Netflix and this contingent of big Hollywood studios know Tusa is behind Altered Carbon? For starters, the Altered Carbon app uses the same logo as the Digital Unicorn Media service, one of Tusas’ previous IPTV platforms. The complaint also notes that an Altered Carbon group publishes messages on the service on the Telegram messaging platform in which Tusa refers to Altered Carbon using his personal username. The group’s profile photo is also a unique illustration of a snake that matches a similar snake captured in photographs posted on Tusas’ public social media accounts.

Tusas’ actions are described in the lawsuit as a well-practiced model of deception. In previous cases calling for the cessation of illegal Tusas streaming services, it has appeared to cooperate and shut down. He even signed an agreement recognizing that he will stop his illicit behavior forever. And yet, Tusa had the audacity to rename and move his counterfeit operation three times in a matter of months, including once during settlement negotiations and twice after agreeing not to launch another counterfeit service.

Tusa now faces significant repercussions for her actions. The lawsuit targets him personally for direct copyright infringement, knowingly and materially contributing to copyright infringement, willful copyright infringement and breach of contract. Amazon, Netflix and Hollywood Studios are asking for preliminary and permanent injunctions to shut down Tusas streaming services once and for all. The studios also want the Altered Carbons domains returned to them and demand that the Tusas material be impounded along with any documents related to the violation of their rights. And the ramifications of her latest streaming venture could be costly: For intentionally inducing infringement of copyrighted works, Tusa incurs damages of up to $ 150,000 per work violated. With around 100 works listed in the complaint, that adds up to $ 15 million and there may be other works that can be identified after the plaintiffs obtain the discovery.

FBI anti-piracy warning text, a staple in home video and DVDs since 2004.

Copyright infringement is a clear violation of rights, and these major players in the entertainment industry are no strangers to the legal force necessary to put an end to such violations. In 2018, in the case Set TV against Amazon, Disney, Sony, Netflix, many of the same plaintiffs suing Tusa have won a multi-million dollar judgment against streaming service Set TV for copyright infringement. In 2020, another group of entertainment powerhouses including Disney, Netflix and Paramount sued the streaming service. Crystal clear media for infringement of their rights, resulting in a settlement of $ 40 million in their favor.

As the lawsuit makes clear, Jason Tusa is a serial infringer. His background with unauthorized streaming services and the resulting litigation shows that he is aware of the illegality of unauthorized IPTV platforms. Despite a prior written agreement to stop the launch of these services, it has created its fourth platform, Altered Carbon, and continues to exploit copyrighted works. Now he will have to face a powerful group of titans in the entertainment industry aiming to ensure that with the help of the courts he is arrested and there is likely to be no settlement given the history described. in the complaint. However, if everything in the complaint about Tusa is true then this civil lawsuit cannot stop it and it is possible that only a criminal prosecution for copyright infringement under section 18 USC 2319 with penalties of 5 years in prison either.

Legal Entertainment has requested comments from the representatives listed in the complaint, but has not received comments at the time of posting. We will update this story to include comments from either party when we receive them.

Bryan sullivan, Partner at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, advises and represents clients as legal strategists in all of their business affairs. He has considerable experience on the litigation and appeals side of the practice, as well as entertainment and intellectual property contracts, investment and financing agreements, and corporate structure documents on the transaction side.