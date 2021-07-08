‘Gossip Girl’ reboot stars choose favorite scenes from original series





The stars of the new “Gossip Girl” have revealed their favorite moments from the original series, which ran for six seasons on The CW before ending in 2012. Whitney Peak, who plays Zola, told the storyline where Chuck (Ed Westwick ) attempting to let go of his identity by briefly becoming Henry Prince was one of the funniest parts of the show. “I thought this whole identity crisis thing about Chuck’s personality was hilarious, like when he goes to Paris and gets mugged,” Peak said. “He gets shot and then decides to waste his life and he doesn’t want to be Chuck Bass.” Evan Mock, who plays Aki, laughed remembering how Serena (Blake Lively) threw her phone in the trash in the show’s second episode after a fight with Blair (Leighton Meester). Executive producer Joshua Safran, meanwhile, said one of his favorite scenes was when Serena ran into Blair and Chuck in bed. “I always joke about the time Chuck was under the covers and clearly doing something Blair was trying to hide,” Safran said. “For me not seeing something is even more inflammatory than seeing it and I can’t believe they let us.” Executive producer Josh Schwartz, who created the original series with Stephanie Savage, recalled when the marketing team behind the original series launched a controversial “OMFG” poster series featuring several couples from the series. in erotic poses. “All of the ‘OMFG’ posters were displayed all over New York and Los Angeles,” Schwartz said. “It was kind of like, ‘Are we really going to get out of this? This marketing campaign did a great job of being provocative and drawing people to the show. We got away with it. “ When asked who they’d like to come back from the original cast, Peak said she’d like to see Dorota (Zuzanna Szadkowski) “devious funny” onscreen. “I think she’s so sweet, and her relationship with Blair, I was like, ‘That’s the most heartwarming thing,” Peak said. “This relationship, in particular, I think they had a such a close bond that was always refreshing to watch. She’s just slyly funny. Jordan Alexander, who plays Jullien, confessed that she “liked Blair a lot more” after watching the series again. “Maybe when you look at it you’re like, ‘Oh, she’s not very nice,’ but that’s kind of the driving force,” she said. “His madness and his vindictive nature. She’s an antagonist, and I think it’s really compelling and interesting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/gossip-girl-reboot-stars-choose-favorite-scenes-from-original-series-1235014046/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos