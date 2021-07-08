Emmett adds a second location in an open-air building





About a year after debuting in the Brewery District, Cafe Emmetts will open its second location this fall. The cafe will head north, joining the lineup at Outdoors, 2571 Neil Ave. Emmetts will be accompanied by a new concept from Wolfs Ridge Brewing, Sub-floor, and The Butcher Shop Fitness, which has already opened. Serving breakfast, brunch and lunch through dinner and the Understorys cocktail party, Open Air will offer dining options throughout the day with the addition of Emmetts. The restaurant will serve popular Brewery District fare including Breakfast Burrito, One Handed, Salmon Bowl, Chia Rose Parfait, and The Emmything, but will add more lunch options as well as smoothies and juices. The history of this building, its architectural details and its location along the Olentangy Trail made this space extremely attractive, says Emmetts co-owner Ben Kelley. It also helps to have Wolfs Ridge and The Butcher Shop as neighbors. Two great companies, but even better people. I can’t wait to collaborate with Bob and Phoebe and create something special for Columbus. Emmetts Open Air will seat 49 people indoors and will include an outdoor patio with unique features like an accessible control window for guests who can come and go from the trail. We’ve put a lot of thought into the design of the experience on South High, says Kelley, adding that every detail, from the minimalist design to the eclectic menu, has been created with the customer experience in mind. We expect to pay the same attention to detail, but give the Open Air location a bit of a personality of its own. Opening its first location in October 2020 near the height of the pandemic, Kelley says Emmetts has been blown away by the support from the community which now allows them to expand to another location. We wanted to bring a new experience to Columbus and the neighborhood has embraced our cafe since opening day, he says. Emmetts was elected as one of the Top 10 Best New Restaurants of 2020 by UC readers. Emmetts plans to open at Open Air in Old North this fall. Currently, the Brewery District restaurant is open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit emmettscafe.com. The open-air building Photo by Susan Post

