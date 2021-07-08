Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil to make her Bollywood debut? Actor says talks are going on, let’s see





Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has become quite well known throughout the country thanks to his performance in the films Joji and Malik, which will be released soon. While fans are thrilled with his upcoming hit on Amazon Prime Videos, the actor has some exciting news for his Hindi-speaking fans. According to one of his most recent conversations, the actor may soon enter Bollywood. Shocked? Well, the actor turned things around and said talks are underway. He also spoke about becoming a Pan-Indian star and more. Read everything he said below. In a recent interview with Spotboye, the Joji actor was asked if he plans to enter Bollywood. For non-specialists, in addition to playing key roles in Malayalam films, Fahadh Faasil has also featured in Tamil cinema and will soon be making his Telugu industry debut with Allu Arjuns Pushpa. Speaking of his intention to appear in Hindi films or if he has received offers from there, the actor said: Yes, talks are underway. Let’s see how it goes. So what kind of roles or movies would he like to do in Bollywood? Responding to that, the actor said, I love Rajkumar Hiranis movies and really enjoy them. We would like to see a collaboration between Fahadh and Hirani, it would be stellar. During the same conversation, Fahadh Faasil was asked if he imagined himself to be at this stage in his career when he started acting. Responding to this, he said: When I first started I wondered if even the Malayalis would watch my movie. In fact, I was worried if my own people would see my films. Now that’s more than I could have asked for. Fahadh Faasil continued: The fact that cinema travels through languages ​​is in itself a great thing for me. It is a great blessing to be a part of the industry at this point. My generation is witnessing a great change across the world. I’m very lucky, and as I used to say at school, my timing is very good. We are delighted with this news! Stay tuned to Koimoi for more. Must read:Shahid Kapoors’ wife Mira Rajput gets brutally trolled online, people ask who dresses like this for yoga? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

