Hollywood must fix its broken movie star system

While we don’t have a trailer or a lot of intrigue yet, we do have a first look and a November 12 release date for Netflix. Red Notice. The $ 130 million action-heist flick, starring Dwayne Johnson (the cop), Gal Gadot (the thief) and Ryan Reynolds (the scammer), was supposed to be a Universal theatrical release once, but the storyline has started to sound overpriced (especially since Ryan Reynolds hopped on board) for a movie that could have been more Thomas Crown case than Fast & Furious 6, and it became the biggest (so far) Netflix original and their unofficial 2021 super-duper event film.

There was a time, like two years ago, when I said that Red Notice (back when it was a universal movie with only Johnson and Gadot on board) could once represent a last-gen blockbuster / tentpole Avengers and Star wars completed their respective mega-arcs. This was back when 2019 was seemingly the end of all things, with Frozen II, Toy Story 4, Star Wars 9, Avengers 4, Wonder Woman 1984 and No time to die basically closing the books on some of our most important and trusted theatrical franchises. Obviously, Hollywood postponing some of their close-ups to 2020 to avoid the Disney fire sale, and then those same movies still being delayed or compromised by Covid, changed the equation somewhat.

However, the situation remains the same: We don’t know how popular Marvel will remain after The Infinity Saga, or how much Star wars will now be that the Skywalker Saga ended with a whimper. Tom cruises Impossible mission and the Daniel Craigs James Bond franchises are nearing their natural end, and we don’t know if either of those (if not solid) IPs can continue into the next evolutionary stage. This is more true for Impossible mission, whose feature film franchise has always been rooted in Tom Cruise in spectacular big-budget action compared to the ever-evolving 007 series. Nevertheless, this leaves The quick saga (ending with Fast 11) and Jurassic.

If Hollywood is to have any chance of sustaining a vibrant theater industry, it must find a way to rebuild the movie star system. The lack of original biggies and the unreliability of even low-budget originals, or adaptations new to you, are almost entirely rooted in the death of the movie star system. Simply put, the public has never had a now diminished thirst for originality. They were just ready to show up to a new movie where the franchise was just a popular movie star in a high profile plot. When the actor, not the PI and not the marquee character, was the franchise, audiences would show up for theatrical films that are original and new to you.

Hollywood finally realized, 20 years too late, that it had wasted a generation trying to turn every vaguely talented and handsome white man into the next Tom Cruise (while bringing in Jai Courtney and Garrett Hedlund in Legend time and time again) rather than defying overseas box office misconceptions and trying to find the next Will Smith. But when audiences don’t show up for this guy I loved in that franchise movie in a non-franchise role, then I cast John Boyega in the force awakens means a little more than Boyega getting trolled by click bait Star wars inquiries whenever he tries to promote something else.

Of course, Robert Downey Jr. is chatting about Iron man 4 late 2014 makes people talk The judge, but it didn’t The judge in one shot. We all remember in 2015 how Helen Mirren talked about wanting to be in a Fast Furious movie, but who remembers the movie she was promoting (The golden woman) at the time? Tom Hanks winning the internet in October 2016 via the Saturday Night Live David S. Pumpkin’s sketch did not prevent Hell bombing in North America. Olivia Rodrigo becoming the next musical mega-star didn’t Lycée Musical The musical The series on Disney + ‘s hottest show.

Once upon a time Tim Allen, William H. Macy and John Travolta went through midlife crisis when bikers were enough to do Wild pigs a $ 46 million opening for Disney. The fundamental difference between Luc Bessons The fifth Element and Luc Bessons Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets is that in 1997 people would show up for Bruce Willis in a futuristic bonkers-banana sci-fi movie while in 2017 audiences don’t know or care about Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevinge. Will Smith as a nontoxic pickup artist was enough to make Coupling a $ 180 million smash for Sony. Now Will Smith can only score by essentially playing Hitch as a Genie in Aladdin.

The closest to these new mega-bucks sci-fi fantasies became a hit, Alita: the angel of battle ($ 405 million on a budget of $ 170 million) was a case where Fox managed to sell the protagonist (played by Rosa Salazar) as a viable marquee character. Yes, there are very minor exceptions. Leonardo DiCaprio is still absolutely zero, while Denzel Washington and Gerard Butler are movie stars for movies cheap enough to pull off a $ 15 million opening weekend. Part of the reason is that big movies have become more expensive, marketing has become more expensive, and life after cinema has become less reliable.

The fifth Element was a hit at $ 264 million worldwide on a budget of $ 90 million, but Valerian won $ 217 million on a crazy budget of $ 185 million. Likewise, The matrix may be a genre hit with a budget of $ 60 million, but Jupiter’s ancestry is so expensive at $ 175 million that it * must * match The matrixs $ 465 million gross worldwide just to justify it. The 2015 gross $ 185 million sci-fi spectacular Mila Kunis / Channing Tatum would have been acceptable to a Matrix-budget level, but not more than Matrix revolutions Cost. Part of this is the old Don’t spend Return of the king Money on Fellowship of the Ring to reign.

But it’s not just about justifying the $ 190 million spending Tomorrow or even $ 100 million on Deadly Engines. It’s about rebuilding audiences’ interest in real human actors and actresses in a variety of budget-friendly genres so that stars-led films like Brad Pitts High-speed train or Sandra Bullocks The lost city of D are not considered the last of a dying race. Even in the midst of a streaming environment, which obviously benefits movies that don’t require a movie ticket and a movie financial autopsy of the movie, if you can get audiences to go to the movies because they love the actor and that the places sound good, it’s the ball game.

We already know that movie stars still count, both as value added elements in some franchise pricing (Tom Hardy * is * Venom!)Once upon a time in hollywood). And, movie stars absolutely matter in the streaming world, where audiences will open Netflix, see movie star mugs Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds smile on their faces, and play writer / director Rawson Marshall Thurbers. Red Notice. The defining question for the industry is whether Hollywood can retrain audiences to show up in theaters for the same star-focused content (Extraction, Confidential Spenser, Red Notice, etc.) that they will now only see if it’s free at home.

If you can fix this, the studios won’t be as reliant on a previously successful IP or graft a sympathetic origin story prequel to every vaguely viable marquee character. You won’t have the internet (and less informed social media users) denouncing Hollywood running out of ideas even if they willfully ignore the weekly (pre-Covid-era) post of no-IP, no-franchise, adult-making, old-fashioned star- films in multiplexes nationwide. I don’t have a rock-solid idea of ​​how to reset the star-driven theatrical model, and it can take a few years of trial and error. But unless Hollywood wanna spend the rest of its life making prequels jurassic park or origin stories for Aladdins Jafar, his job that needs to be done.