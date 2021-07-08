Mariah Carey described as “vindictive” by her brother | Entertainment





Mariah Carey’s brother lambasted her “vindictive nature”. The ‘Fantasy’ singer is being sued by Morgan Carey for libel and for intentionally inflicting emotional distress after claiming she presented “malicious lies” about her in her memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’, but in her response, the 51-year-old star insisted that it was in the public interest for her to share stories from her troubled childhood in order to inspire others. And now Morgan has blasted his sister’s defense in new court documents. He wrote in an affidavit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday (07/06/21) and obtained by the New York Post newspaper: It is particularly ironic to hear Mariah say that her intention was not to defame me, but rather to inspire young people in difficulty. It comes from someone whose public behavior includes glorifying his heavy drinking and inventing the now popular term splash, along with other behaviors that would be in bad taste to mention here. Morgan also pointed out that Mariah could have inspired people by discussing her health issues with cerebral palsy, epilepsy and having one leg shorter than the other, rather than talking to her readers about an alleged vicious fight between him and their father and claiming that his brother had been institutionalized. When he was younger. He writes: This detail is clearly missing, which clearly shows that inspiration was not on the agenda. “Mariah’s agenda simply focused on book sales and her image, all at my expense without regard to the truth or to my well-being. The 61-year-old also pointed out that Mariah’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she described her family as having “drawn the first blood”, proved that she deliberately wanted to hurt him with the book. Noting that the “One Sweet Day” singer has had 20 managers in her career, Morgan argued that her editors “would not ignore her controversial and vindictive nature as she attacked many entertainment industry icons like Jennifer Lopez. , Eminem, Madonna and Christina Aguilera. “ Morgan is convinced that “the real evidence, the timelines, the witnesses and the story will hold true. [his] testimony. He added: The public humiliation of Mariah’s unfounded and false attacks will forever color my professional and personal interactions and will forever be a bell that cannot be rung. “ Mariah also faces a similar lawsuit from her sister, Alison Carey.

