Dilip Kumar and Bollywood: Why did the actor change his name to Yusuf Khan?

Actor Dilip Kumar has died in a Bombay hospital at the age of 98.

He wrote a book about how he changed his name to Yusuf Khan and what forced him to flee to Dilip Kumar.

The name of Dilip Kumar is remembered by the world, and he is highly regarded for his acting style and a lot of things in his films. He never thought that one day the world would remember his name so much.

Dilip Kumar’s father was one of Mumbai’s biggest vegetable traders. He was part of the family business from an early age.

At that time his name was Yusuf Sarwar Khan, the son of businessman Mohamed Sarwar Khan.

Later, he decided to move to Pune, to become self-sufficient. Knowing English, he got a job as an assistant in a British company in Pune.

He then opened a bakery mixed with meat or vegetables, and became a prominent figure in the British army. But was later arrested looga supported the wars against British freedom.

Dilip Kumar discusses all of this in his autobiography.

The actor, better known as Yusuf Khan, returned to Bombay (now Mumbai) and started helping his father again. He also started a pillow business and failed.

Yusuf Khan then moved to Dadar, where he got a job importing timber from the British Army. And he made a lot of money out of it.

He met and met Dr Masani, a well-known psychologist.

He told Yusuf Khan that he could find a good job there. At first he refused a bit, but it was interesting that the film studio was open there at that time, so he agreed.

The name change plan

Dilip Kumar said on his blog that he stopped talking to Dr Masani and his stepdaughter Davika Rani, owner of “Bombay Talkies”, after realizing he was not ready for a new name.

His name was good, but was it important to change it?

Devika Rani smiled at her and said to Dilip Kumar: “After much thought, I have decided that your movie name should be in its place.”

Dilip Kumar says in his book that Devika Rani told him to see his future success in the film industry, and it’s good that he has a reputation in the film. In addition, he was told that his name was Muslim.

This was before India gained independence, and there was no conflict or sense of animosity between Hindus and Muslims.

But, a few years later, India and Pakistan were split into one country. It is divided into Hindus and Muslims.

Devika Rani understood the film market and knew the need for a name that could be accepted by both communities.

But the situation was different. However, the Muslim actors had to change the name and come up with a unique version of the film.

Prior to Dilip Kumar, Devika Rani and her husband Himanshu Rai changed their name from Kumudlal Ganguly to Ashok Kumar, during the role of Achhut Kanya in the 1936 film.

Ashok Kumar was the first actor to use the name Kumar in an Indian film. He was predeceased by Dilip Kumar.

So, although Dilip Kumar did not agree to change his name, he spent time with Ashok Kumar and called him Ashok Bhaiya.

A little later, Yusuf Khan accepted the name change and dreamed of Dilip Kumar’s escape for a long time.

Another popular actor, Shashidhar Mukherjee, consulted him and told him that Devika’s statement was correct and that another name was needed.

Following this advice, Yusuf Khan agreed to be called Dilip Kumar when he starred in the film, but he will be generally known as Yusuf.

It was around this time that he started acting in his first film ‘Jwar Bhata’ directed by Amiya Chakraborty.

Devika Rani is satisfied

They didn’t know that they would get to know each other so well and that their future would change drastically.

Bombay Talkies then became the largest film production company in the world. Devika Rani was a popular actress and she was very active in women’s issues.

Dilip Kumar writes in his book that when Dr Masani introduced himself to Devika Rani he realized that she was a very honorable woman. Dr Masani then asked the woman to hire Dilip Kumar.

They explained how her family imported vegetables from Peshawar to Mumbai and sold them.

Then she asked him if he wanted to be an actor? Before he could answer, she promised to give him a job. Dr Masani then told Dilip that he had accepted the post.

But thanks to Devika Rani, Dilip Kumar says he has no experience and does not know the character in the film.

Devika Rani, who was pressuring Dilip to become an actor, told him he would learn the trade, the same way he learned it at the vegetable market.