‘Thank God it’s Friday’ actor was 74 – deadline





Chick Vennera, a prolific actor and voice actor perhaps most recognizable for his thief disco dance performance atop parked cars in the 1978 hit comedy Thank God, it’s Friday, died yesterday of cancer at his home in Burbank. Vennera, who voiced characters for Animans and Batman beyond, among many other series, and appeared in the late 1980s as Enrique on the NBC sitcom Golden girls, was 74 years old. His death was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera. Born Francis Vennera in Herkimer, New York, the actor known professionally as Chick Vennera moved to California after high school, studying at the Pasadena Playhouse. After a stint in the military, Vennera returned to the West Coast to perform musically in nightclubs and, for two years, as a singer and dancer on the Disney on Parade tour. He also toured in the national company of Fat as well as a stint in the Broadway musical in the early 1970s. Related story The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Vennera began a long and busy television career with appearances in 1975 in dramas. Lucas tanner and Baretta. He did it again the following year on the miniseries Arthur Hailey’s Money Changers and Once an eagle. Betty White, Chick Vennera, ‘The Golden Girls’

Everett Collection

The actor garnered a lot of attention for his performance as Marv Gomez, a disco enthusiast wearing a head-to-toe brown leather leisure suit in the comedy Thank God, it’s Friday with Donna Summer. In his most memorable scene, a stoned Gomez climbs onto cars parked outside the nightclub and performs an athletic, wheeling dance to the spectators’ delight. “Dance! He proclaims after falling from the roof of a car. “Everything else is bullshit!” “ The following credits would include a recurring role in the 1978-81 drama series Robert Urich Vega $, as well as appearances in series such as TJ Hooker, Diff’rent Strokes and Night Search. In 1979 he was featured in the John Schlesinger film Yankees with Richard Gere. In 1988 he played an important role in the film by Robert Redford Milagro Beanfield War, and the following year returned to television with two roles in Golden girls, the first as a boxer and the second, in a two-episode arc, as a selfish journalist named Enrique Mas. Vennera had a prolific career in the 1990s as a voice actor, working on animated series including Capitol Critters, Batman: The Animated Series, The True Adventures of Jonny Quest, Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain. He also founded and taught at the Renegade Theater and Film Group in Los Angeles. Besides his daughter, Vennera is survived by his wife Suzanne Vennera.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/07/chick-vennera-dead-obituary-actor-thank-god-its-friday-the-golden-girls-1234788536/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos