Kaley Cuoco happy to lose at Golden Globes | Entertainment





Kaley Cuoco described missing a Golden Globe Award as “the best loss ever. [her]life”. The 35-year-old actress was nominated at the 2021 Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for her work on “The Flight Attendant,” but she wasn’t surprised to see the honor return to “Schitt’s Creek” star Catherine O ‘Hara instead. She told E! News: “Honestly losing to ‘Catherine the Great’ was the greatest loss of my life. I was her biggest fan and would have voted for her myself. “[Catherine is] one of my comic idols. Just seeing my name next to her, nobody can take it away from me. It’s a surreal experience. “ After the awards show, an Instagram photo of Kaley, still in her Oscar de la Renta gown, consoling herself with comfort food went viral, and the moment allowed the former “Big Bang Theory” actress to “win” because it ensured him the chance to be a brand ambassador for the spirits company Smirnoff. She said: “[It] ended up being a win for me because Smirnoff called and they said, “This is the kind of girl we want!” “I’m like, oh my god, even though I lost this awards season, I ended up winning.” “The Flight Attendant” has just been renewed for a second season and Kaley is delighted that the series has given her “this gift of starting over” as it has been as well received as her most famous previous work on “The Big Bang Theory “. She said: “I feel like I’m starting out which makes perfect sense since I’ve been in the business for 30 years. But I got this new kind of opportunity and I think with’ Flight Waiting “and me working my ass to get this thing off the ground, I just have a new appreciation for the business. “It’s not easy and you can’t stop. I don’t want to stop.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/kaley-cuoco-happy-to-lose-at-golden-globes/article_7ace219f-14b8-5535-b1df-917f7c2d1da5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos