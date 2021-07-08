Cannes films highlight Hollywood’s love for French ‘crime city’





Starting in the 1970s with the thrillers “The French Connection”, Marseille in France acquired legendary status for American productions, with Netflix and big names in Hollywood like Matt Damon recently taking to the streets to film. Lately, the narrow streets leading to its Old Port are full of film crews. Along with the Netflix series “Marseille”, which has played on the city’s reputation for corruption and criminality with Gérard Depardieu as the crooked but charismatic mayor, a crop of daring films from young French directors has also put it back in the limelight.



Director Tom McCarthy (L) and actors Matt Damon (C) and Camille Cottin pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 74th Festival de Cannes, Cannes, France, July 8, 2021. (Photo Reuters) New York on the Mediterranean “Stillwater,” which premiered in Cannes on Thursday, has Matt Damon as a worker at an American oil rig trying to get his daughter out of jail for a murder she claims not to have committed. The film was directed by Tom McCarthy, who directed the award-winning film “Spotlight” and introduced “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage to the world with “Station Agent”. It’s no surprise that he discovered Marseille, said William Benedetto, who runs the city’s legendary Alhambra cinema. “Marseille is the most American city in Europe. Its port, like that of New York, has been the springboard for so many stories,” he told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Like the Big Apple, Marseille is also a multicultural Babel, a city of immigrants with a strong personality whose heroes and villains walk the tightrope of legality. Netflix seized on another Marseille film, “BAC Nord”, even before its Cannes premiere, precisely because it has the harsh quality of a Martin Scorsese debut film. It is inspired by a real corruption scandal in the northern suburbs of the city where detectives were accused of robbing the drug dealers they were supposed to lock up. In these laps, “A Good Mother” by famous French actress-director Hafsia Herzi, who is also making her Cannes debut, also enters these laps. As a native of the city, Herzi had the credentials to shoot there but still had to negotiate with the locals before shooting.



A boy climbs the stairs of the “Panier” district in Marseille, a popular location for film productions, in south-eastern France, on June 29, 2021. (AFP photo) Resists and revolts Many legendary directors have been drawn to Marseille, including Alfred Hitchcock (“Rich and Strange”), Steven Spielberg (“Catch me if you can”) and Alexander Korda, who has made a trilogy of films about the city. And the number of movies and series shot there has tripled over the past decade, according to local officials. This is great for the economy but perhaps risky for its reputation, as many play on its stereotype of a violent and dangerous “Kalashnikov City”. “Marseille is a city which resists, which fights, which revolts, which does not take anything while lying down, and this borderline side can sometimes end up being caricatural as in ‘BAC North'”, declared the writer Vincent Thabourey. But the snaps also gave the former French colonial port a global profile, he added. This will get another boost from the hotly inclined “Stillwater”. Damon said he drew on his own emotions as a father of daughters to channel the anger and frustration of a lost Oklahoma redneck overseas. The character “runs into all the trouble you have when you have the language and cultural barrier that an Oklahoma thug would have overseas,” Damon said in a recent interview. The actor of course has a history in Marseille as he is a city fisherman who pulled an unconscious Jason Bourne out of the Mediterranean at the start of the hit franchise. Trying to do justice to a “city as complex as Marseille is a real challenge for directors,” Thabourey said, which is why “they are probably coming back / keep coming back”.

