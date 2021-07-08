Kobe Bryant’s widower Matt Mauser stuns on America’s Got Talent





Matt Mauser’s emotional performance moved the The “America’s Got Talent” crowd received a standing ovation. Mauser is the widow of Christina Mauser, one of nine people killed in the 2020 helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant died in February 2020. As a tribute to his wife, Mauser sang the 1984 Phil Collins song, “Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)”. The 51-year-old singer shared his captivating story with the judges beforehand. “I’m a singer and I’m here because my wife,” he began, cracking up with emotion. “And we were both teachers and we retired from teaching so I could do full-time music, and she had the opportunity to coach girls in basketball with Kobe Bryant. But on January 26, 2020, I lost my wife in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant. Before January 26th Christina and I were living this kind of dream life. We met in 2004, she saw me play in this dive bar and I asked her out and we sat in my car and we talked about music. “ The Mausers have been married for 15 years and they have three children, who have joined Mauser for his audition. When she left that day she kissed me and said I love you. It was the last thing my wife ever said to me, Mauser said with tears in his eyes. Your whole life changes in a second. The singer’s rousing performance easily wowed judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofa Vergara and Simon Cowell, and propelled him to the next round of the television contest.

