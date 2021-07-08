Viking Golf is the total family entertainment complex | Sports

Mini golf. Karts. Water park. Food and treats. Oh my!

There’s something for everyone at the Viking Golf and Thunder Lagoon Water Park Resort, located at 38960 Island Street, Fenwick Island. Where do you start to explain how much fun and how many days you would need to enjoy it?

Let’s start with the minigolf, will you?

The 19 holes are an awe-inspiring experience of Vikings, trolls, dragons and more. Challenging and fun, and certainly not too difficult for young people or beginners. You have the Krakken at the very end, which if you don’t place it correctly, will swallow your bullet.

Each of the holes is individually named and the par of the course is 39 strokes, 19 front and 20 back. The story is set with Vikings fighting the two-headed dragon from facilities in mythological Scandinavia. Each hole has some really interesting dangers, such as fossils and dragon eggs, among others.

The course is loaded with adventure, surrounded by superb scenery and landscaping. Throughout the course there are interesting little facts about Viking history that take you through the terrain.

How many trolls can you spot hiding in the nooks and crannies around?

Mini-golf prices are $ 10 per person, which you can upgrade to unlimited for an additional $ 2, or $ 5 for children under 42 inches, with an unlimited upgrade of $ 1 for golf. Children 3 and under play for free with a paying adult. If you are lucky enough to defeat the Krakken, you are limited to one free game per player.

The Thunder Lane Go-Karts features a brand new smooth track for this year. They provide single and double karts for individual or tandem riders. You even get the chance to hear Brumbles the Troll as it lets you know if you’re tall enough to ride on your own. The karts are creatively named, with names like Dragon Slayer, Turbo, Overdrive, and The Black Widow.

Go-karts cost $ 7 each way, and racers must be 56 inches tall to be able to ride on their own. Double karts are intended for adult drivers 16 years of age or older accompanied by children under 56 inches tall. Unfortunately, go-karts are not designed for people with special needs.

All the excitement and heat of mini golf and go-karts might make you want to cool off, and there’s no better place than Thunder Lagoon Water Park. It is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting, of course. Prices for the water park are $ 23 for two hours or $ 28 for four hours. Children under 42 inches pay $ 11 for two hours or $ 14 for four hours. People aged 60 and over pay $ 16 for two hours or $ 20 for four hours. Everyone who enters the water park must pay.

The water park features a 400-foot themed walk on the Lazy River, as well as six different water slides, a 2,800-square-foot activity pool, and an 800-square-foot children’s pool. He really has something for everyone.

Among the slides, be sure to check out the Black Hole Body Slide, a double slide that allows parents to ride with their child, and then there’s also the one-of-a-kind rocking Viking ship. . If you’re a party animal and don’t want to get wet, make sure you aren’t too close when the ship tips over as it will dump 250 gallons of water. There is plenty of relaxation space and, even better, ample free parking.

Treats and meals on the boardwalk include Hersheys Island Creamery, The Hungry Viking, Dunkin Donuts, Tidepool toy store, Pennsylvania Dutch Funnel Cakes, freshly baked pizza, made-to-order burgers, hand-cut hot dogs and fries, and super fruit smoothies.

Check the resort website at www.fenwickfun.com for coupons and daily specials.